“Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross” is now available to stream

The StaffJuly 24, 2025

After its theatrical release on more than 650 screens worldwide, “Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross” is now available for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon, and Google Play.

“Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross,” brings to the screen murder, mystery, and the adrenaline of Supercross.

Directed by multi-Emmy winner Paul Taublieb and narrated by Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, the documentary explores the story from the beginning days of the sport of Supercross in 1972. It includes Michael Goodwin, the man who created the sport and is now serving a double-life sentence without the possibility of parole for murdering his ex-business partner, Mickey Thompson, and his wife.

The film also features some of the sport’s biggest names, including Hall of Fame legends Jeremy McGrath, Bob Hannah, Ricky Johnson, and Ricky Carmichael.

“I don’t like when movies try and dictate how you should feel,” says Brolin, who starred in the hit film “No Country For Old Men.” “When people are good at what they do, I think a lot of people respond to it. It’s settled in. This movie is not preachy at all. It’s not telling you how to feel. It just is what it is, and I think people really respond to honesty.”

You can find a platform to rent or stream “Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross” by visiting here.

