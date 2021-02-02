McGrath, Reed, Carmichael, Villopoto and Dungey to square off in PPV stock care race

In a never-seen-before event, FITE will showcase the world's top Supercross/Motocross racers — including Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto and Ryan Dungey — in identically prepared stock cars in an all-out four-wheel brawl on Feb. 25 at 6:30pm ET at Travelers Rest Speedway in South Carolina. Three additional riders will be named shortly, bringing the field to eight.
This lineup of riders makes up the Mount Rushmore of Motocross/Supercross, featuring five of the top six of Supercross’ all-time 450SX Class winners. Combined, the group has 446 AMA National Premier Class Wins and 56 AMA National Titles (450SX/450MX/250MX).
“We are very excited to hold an event of this magnitude and to have such big names come to do battle at our track,” said Travelers Rest Speedway owner Eddie Ray. “Going to be some good racing and we can not wait to see it happen.”
By the Numbers (250SX Wins Not Included):
- Jeremy McGrath
72 450SX Wins
89 AMA National Wins
8 AMA National Championships
- Chad Reed
55 AMA National Wins
44 450SX Wins
3 AMA National Championships
- Ricky Carmichael
150 AMA National Wins
76 450MX Wins
15 AMA National Championships
- Ryan Villopoto
72 AMA National Wins
41 450SX Class Wins
9 AMA National Championships
- Ryan Dungey
80 AMA National Wins
39 450MX Wins
8 AMA National Championships
The live Feb. 25 PPV event will be preceded by a live, free pre-show on FITE.