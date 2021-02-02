McGrath, Reed, Carmichael, Villopoto and Dungey to square off in PPV stock care race

In a never-seen-before event, FITE will showcase the world's top Supercross/Motocross racers — including Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto and Ryan Dungey — in identically prepared stock cars in an all-out four-wheel brawl on Feb. 25 at 6:30pm ET at Travelers Rest Speedway in South Carolina. Three additional riders will be named shortly, bringing the field to eight.

This lineup of riders makes up the Mount Rushmore of Motocross/Supercross, featuring five of the top six of Supercross’ all-time 450SX Class winners. Combined, the group has 446 AMA National Premier Class Wins and 56 AMA National Titles (450SX/450MX/250MX).

“We are very excited to hold an event of this magnitude and to have such big names come to do battle at our track,” said Travelers Rest Speedway owner Eddie Ray. “Going to be some good racing and we can not wait to see it happen.”

By the Numbers (250SX Wins Not Included):

Jeremy McGrath

72 450SX Wins

89 AMA National Wins

8 AMA National Championships

Chad Reed

55 AMA National Wins

44 450SX Wins

3 AMA National Championships

Ricky Carmichael

150 AMA National Wins

76 450MX Wins

15 AMA National Championships

Ryan Villopoto

72 AMA National Wins

41 450SX Class Wins

9 AMA National Championships

Ryan Dungey

80 AMA National Wins

39 450MX Wins

8 AMA National Championships

The live Feb. 25 PPV event will be preceded by a live, free pre-show on FITE.