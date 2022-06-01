Carmichael tests Triumph’s new prototype motocross bike

As part of the ongoing development of Triumph’s new motocross and dual sport competition motorcycle plans, Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes joined the team at the Triumph Factory to review and test the latest development prototypes.

Carmichael, the greatest motocross rider of all time, and five-time enduro world champion Cervantes spent the last week with the Triumph motocross and dual sport team in the UK.

Iván Cervantes and Ricky Carmichael.

Receiving a warm welcome from Triumph employees, they took the time to meet some passionate Triumph fans before deep diving into development workshops with the design team and testing the latest prototypes, continuing in their unique role of providing invaluable feedback and input into the project.

“It has been a pleasure to finally come to the Triumph headquarters,” Carmichael said. “Meeting everyone in all the departments, seeing how it all works, and getting to put faces to the names of those I have been working with for so long. I have been incredibly impressed throughout the project, from my first test with the team in the U.S., and it's great to see how much progress they made to this point.

“To see the masterminds at work, and the dedication and motivation from everyone has been absolutely incredible. The sky is the limit and I believe everyone's hard work on this project will mirror the level of the Triumph brand. It is an exciting time to be a part of this historic project!”

“For me, this is a huge moment,” Cervantes said. “We’ve tested the bike many times, but it was wonderful to ride with Ricky in person, and so satisfying to see how happy he is with the setup we’ve developed. We have made some very big steps and some very productive changes, and I’m very happy with where we are.

“I have worked for a long time on this project with an amazing team, who all share the same goal: to be competitive from the very beginning. I can’t wait for the next steps!”

“It was a pleasure to have both Ricky and Iván with us for a whole week and to continue to take full advantage of their experience with the development of our off-road prototypes,” said Steve Sargent, chief product officer. “Having both legendary motorcycle racers together to contribute to such a crucial phase of the bike’s development is invaluable. Together we share a single-minded ambition to launch motorcycles that are 100% capable of winning, that bring something new and different to riders in both worlds, that encompass all of Triumph’s expertise and capability, and that leverage everything Ricky and Ivan know about winning and developing bikes that deliver consistently race after race.”

Advertisement