Top 10 Instagram photo posts from 2021

Below are the top 10 most viewed 2021 posts from the Powersports Business Instagram. Join us as a follower as we aim for 1,900 followers in 2022. It's the easiest way to get behind-the-scenes access at industry events and is often the first place to find breaking industry news. These are ranked from 10 at the top to 1 at the bottom. Videos views and stories not included in this exercise; photos only.

The inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference for dealers and industry members made its mark in 2021, both live and on Instagram. As you can see from the number of likes below, Accelerate-related posts targeted to the 1,800 PSB Instagram followers took three of the top six spots, including No. 1. We had a grand old time as the photos can attest, and are looking forward to you joining us at Accelerate in 2022.

Gratefully, over half of the top 10 most viewed photo posts were from events that took us on the road, including the groundbreaking of NPA's newest facility in Lakeland, Florida. Of course, breaking news like Ricky Carmichael linking up with Triumph on an MX bike and race team and the debut of the Sea-Doo Switch also attracted attention.

Throw in some dealer chatter about pre-sold units being all the rage in March (!) and life on the ATV trails, and you have a wide array of Top 10 photo posts. Hop on over and follow us to put a wrap on 2021!

Here's to more industry fun and excitement in 2022!