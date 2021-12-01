Polaris launches all-new, all-electric Ranger XP Kinetic; $24,999 starting MSRP (video)

Polaris has harnessed the power of electrification and is once again pushing the industry forward with the introduction of its highly anticipated Ranger XP Kinetic. According to the company, the all-new, all-electric 2022 model is the hardest working, smoothest riding UTV ever built.

Featuring an entirely new electric powertrain born from Polaris’ partnership with Zero Motorcycles, Ranger XP Kinetic establishes a new standard for side-by-side performance and productivity, delivering uncompromised capability, unrivaled durability and refined performance, Polaris said in a statement.

“Time and again, Polaris has demonstrated our commitment to rider-driven innovation, delivering what our riders need and want, going beyond what they imagined was possible,” said Mike Speetzen, CEO of Polaris. “Building on this rich legacy, we continue our relentless pursuit to create unmatched riding experiences and are partnering with Zero Motorcycles to harness the incredible capabilities of electric for our customers. The new Ranger XP Kinetic is a powerful example of this.”

With industry-leading horsepower and torque, Ranger XP Kinetic offers more power than ever to pull more, haul more, and get more done. The electric powertrain’s instantaneous torque delivers precise control when pulling or towing heavy loads.

In addition, the industry’s most advanced drivetrain features less moving parts for lower maintenance costs and more uptime for increased productivity. Plus, the quiet electric powertrain means easy conversation with family and friends, the ability work in the early morning without waking neighbors, quiet operation around animals and offers stealthy entry and exit to hunting spots.

“Ranger XP Kinetic is built for our hard-working customers who take pride in their work, value accomplishment, and are always looking for ways to maximize their productivity,” said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off-Road. “Ranger XP Kinetic unlocks the benefits of electrification to enable these customers to drive efficiency and get more done, giving them the power to do more than ever before.”

“Electrifying an already class-leading product is a very complicated undertaking, but with Polaris we had the advantage of starting with both the best UTV in the industry and a very talented and collaborative team,” said Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles. “The combination of Zero Motorcycles’ technology, our passion for electrification as a powertrain solutions provider, and Polaris’ dedication to consumer-led innovation has created an all-new electric Ranger that delivers an incredible rider experience.”

Ranger XP Kinetic is available as a 3-seat model and offered in Premium and Ultimate trims. The Premium trim is equipped with 14.9 kWh of lithium-ion battery capacity and offers an estimated range of up-to 45 miles, while the Ultimate trim boasts 29.8 kWh of battery capacity and offers an estimated range of up-to 80 miles.*

The Ultimate trim also features a 7-inch infotainment screen powered by Ride Command technology and dash mounted speakers.

Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic Premium starting at $24,999 MSRP

Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic Ultimate starting at $29,999 MSRP

UNCOMPROMISED CAPABILITY

The all-new Ranger XP Kinetic offers uncompromised capability to help customers get more done and features the most horsepower and torque ever found in a utility side-by-side.

An industry-leading 110 HP and 140lb-ft of instant torque deliver maximum capability for confidently hauling and towing heavy loads even over the toughest terrain. Together, the unmatched power and torque deliver the power riders need, when they need it, for the ability to effortlessly tow 2,500lbs and haul an industry-best 1,250lbs.

Ranger XP Kinetic also features a class-leading 14-inches of ground clearance to confidently rise over obstacles, and it is equipped with 29-inch, 8-ply Pro Armor X-Terrain tires for added traction and durability to crawl over rocks and ruts. And with 10-inches of suspension travel, XP Kinetic smooths out the bumps so customers can ride comfortably in challenging terrain — no matter where the job takes them.

UNRIVALED DURABILITY

Ranger XP Kinetic also delivers unrivaled durability so riders can maximize their uptime and improve productivity. The electric powertrain features fewer moving parts, meaning less maintenance and more time to focus on getting the job done. Ranger XP Kinetic has been torture-tested in extreme conditions and treacherous terrain and is backed by 1-year factory warranty, 3-year electric powertrain coverage, and 5-year battery coverage. What’s more, the electric powertrain does not require oil changes, filter replacements, spark plugs or clutch maintenance. Scheduled maintenance costs are expected to be 70% less than average maintenance costs for similar gas-powered vehicles.**

Ranger XP Kinetic also features a full-coverage front bumper and full-body skid plate for added vehicle protection while riding on tough terrain.

REFINED PERFORMANCE

Capable and durable, Ranger XP Kinetic also delivers refined performance with clean, quiet operation for easy conversations with friends and family, stealthy trips to remote hunting spots, and quiet operation around horses and other livestock. The electric powertrain delivers smooth, precise control when operating at low speeds, so customers will have full control and confidence while towing, backing up to a trailer or spraying a fence line. When it’s time to have some fun, the instantaneous torque also delivers quicker acceleration for an exhilarating ride.

Ranger XP Kinetic is also packed with smart performance features to help maximize productivity. A 12V cargo box outlet is convenient for powering accessories like sprayers or charging portable batteries. A new shifter design includes high, low, neutral and park, and features a new, integrated switch for forward and reverse, enabling customers to change direction with the flip of a switch. This new feature makes tasks like plowing fast and efficient.

In addition to high and low gear, Ranger XP Kinetic also has three drive modes for maximum versatility optimized to driving conditions and range management:

Eco+: Optimizes torque and top speed for maximum range and light duty jobs

Standard: Optimizes throttle response for everyday driving and moderate-sized jobs

Sport: Optimizes throttle response for spirited driving and the toughest jobs

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND

Ranger XP Kinetic is available with a 7-inch infotainment screen powered by Ride Command technology that lets owners work smarter and delivers peace of mind. Riders will have the ability to see estimated remaining range and the battery state of charge directly on the 7-inch screen. Riders can even drop a waypoint on their charging location and see how far away they are from their next charge at any given time.

Additionally, there’s a new suite of connected technology with Ride Command+ that enables better owner control over both the vehicle and ride experience. From increased vehicle security to staying up to date on maintenance issues at the touch of a button, Ride Command+ simplifies powersports ownership. Remote monitoring of vehicle information, including miles, battery status and more delivers instant peace of mind. Owners can stay on top of repairs and avoid unexpected down time with timely vehicle issue diagnostics that are sent directly to their phone. The remote vehicle locator also allows owners to access their vehicle location directly from their phone, so hunters and hikers can easily find their way back to their vehicle. Lastly, remote vehicle monitoring lets riders prepare for the ride ahead with visibility to charge time remaining, miles, battery level, and more directly from their phone.

FAST AND CONVENIENT CHARGING

Convenient charging options are designed to fit specific customer needs and are as easy as plugging into a standard wall outlet. Whether customers are looking for an overnight charge, or a quick top off during the lunch hour, Polaris has them covered. RANGER XP Kinetic comes standard with a combined Level 1 / Level 2 EV charge cord that allows owners to charge from a 120V or 240V outlet.

Factory-installed onboard charging rate is 3kW for the Premium trim and 6 kW for the Ultimate trim. Both can reach full charge from 0% in as-fast-as 5 hours as equipped.†† With the available accessory onboard charging system, rates can be boosted to 6 kW for Premium and 9 kW for Ultimate for up-to 50% faster charge times.‡ A 240V power supply is recommended for the fastest charging and can deliver over 4x faster charging than a standard 120V outlet.‡‡

For customers looking for a 240V solution, Polaris has partnered with Qmerit, experts in EV home charging solutions, to make installation quick and convenient.

CUSTOMIZATION

Ranger XP Kinetic is compatible with 95% of Ranger XP 1000 accessories, including the same great Ranger Pro Shield cab systems for tight sealing and all-season rider comfort. Additional accessories available include easy-to-install Pro HD winches for added pulling power and Lock & Ride storage to keep tools and gear secure while riding.

Plus, Polaris has designed new accessories specific for Ranger XP Kinetic, including a fast-acting electric heater kit for a more comfortable ride in the colder months, as well as an upgraded 3 kW onboard charger for maximum fast charging. With a whole portfolio of off-road accessories, customers can build the ultimate machine for work, play, or anything in between.

Ranger XP Kinetic will be available for reservation beginning Dec. 1, and first shipments begin in Summer 2022.

* Range estimates based on manufacturer data on typical customer driving usage and conditions. Actual range varies based on conditions such as external environment, weather, speed, cargo loads, rates of acceleration, vehicle maintenance, and vehicle usage.

** Based on average maintenance costs over the course of a 5-year timeframe.

† These Ride Command+ features are complimentary during a trial period (after which fees apply). Ride Command+ will only be available in select countries, including the United States, Canada and Mexico.

†† Estimated charging times based on a 240V power supply.

‡ 50% faster charge times specific to the Ranger XP Kinetic Ultimate.

‡‡ 4x faster charge times specific to the Ranger XP Kinetic Ultimate.