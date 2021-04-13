Select Yamaha Powersurge models already sold out: video

Yamaha snowmobile product manager Jaret Smith.

With snowmobile pre-orders in full swing for all four major OEMs, it’s likely the excitement for powersports equipment will carry into next winter.

Offering an update to its brand loyalists on its Yamaha Snowmobiles Facebook page, snowmobile product manager Jaret Smith posted a video detailing the current state of the company – including that its dealers have sold through most of their non-current inventory, and multiple 2022 models have sold out or are facing low inventory through its Spring Powersurge pre-order program.

“We’ve seen many people getting snowmobiles that maybe haven’t in the past, and spending a lot more time outdoors with family,” said Smith in the video. You can view it in full below.

The Yamaha Powersurge pre-order page for consumers.

It’s been a busy pre-order season for many dealerships, and Powersports Business plans to speak with a few to learn what they’re seeing for its upcoming edition – keep an eye on your subscription?

If low inventory could be a theme for 2021, what are you seeing so far this season? Let us know in the comments section!