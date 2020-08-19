Distributor adds off-road gear and accessory brand

A 50-year-old aftermarket parts and accessories distribution company is ramping up growth in 2020, with the announcement of its latest partnership with a North Carolina-based dirt bike and ATV gear and accessory brand.

We’ll let our friends over at Bangor, Maine-based Automatic Distributing take it from here:

Automatic Distributors is excited to announce the addition of Risk Racing to their rapidly growing family of powersports brands. The new distribution agreement will bring Risk Racing products to dealers across the nation; all while maintaining industry-leading same-day shipping that Automatic dealers have come to expect.

Based in North Carolina, Risk Racing is one of the most innovative brands in the industry with products like their Holeshot Race Gate and Lock-N-Load moto transport system. The addition of Risk Racing to Automatic’s product offering will help dealers nationwide fill the consumer demand for Risk’s exclusive lineup.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Automatic Distributors. They have a product offering which includes the top brands in the world, as well as some very novel brands that other distributors don’t offer. I believe this is a true asset. The dealers who buy through Automatic are looking for unique products in the powersports market. This fits our brand perfectly since we are truly driven by innovative design and patented products that are exclusive to our brand. As a result, I am optimistic that our partnership with Automatic Distributors will broaden our dealer base, and therefore our availability to end users,” says Risk Racing owner, James Burry.

Automatic Distributors President Jeff Graham followed with, “As our company continues to grow, we are building relationships with industry-leading brands that deliver premium quality and innovative products. We are excited to partner with Risk Racing, as they fit perfectly into this mold.”

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com