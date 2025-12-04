Polaris has rolled out its 2026 RZR Factory Race Team, pairing a purpose-built new Pro R Rally platform with one of the strongest driver lineups in rally-raid. For dealers, the announcement reinforces Polaris’ global racing ambitions — and the halo effect that competitive success brings back to showrooms.

The team enters the newly created SSV1 class with a roster that mixes world champions, cross-discipline veterans, and rising talent:

Brock Heger (SSV1) — Fresh off a dominant 2025 campaign as Dakar Champion and SCORE Series Champion, Heger brings trademark consistency and race IQ.

Xavier De Soultrait (SSV1) — The 2024 Dakar Champion continues his smooth transition from elite motorcycle racing to SSV competition, known for his calm, calculated pace.

Gonçalo Guerreiro (SSV1) — A fast-climbing Portuguese prospect from JB Racing with early championship results that have marked him as one to watch.

Johan Kristoffersson (T4) — A multiple-time World Rallycross Champion with global recognition for precision and versatility across all surfaces.

Florent Vayssade (T4) — A Dakar-experienced French competitor whose endurance background — spanning kayaking, motorcycles, and SSVs — adds reliability and depth to the program.

Each driver will run with experienced co-drivers and full technical support from LOEB FrayMédia Motorsport and Polaris engineers.

Built for Dakar

Polaris’ entry into SSV1 debuts the Pro R Rally, engineered specifically for international rally-raid demands. Key race-spec features include:

DYNAMIX semi-active suspension tuned in-house for Dakar-level punishment

Full MoTeC engine management and data acquisition for real-time performance intelligence

Integrated side-intake scoops improving airflow and doubling as number plates

Carbon-fiber dash and windshield frame for weight reduction and rigidity

FIA-homologated race cage built to withstand the sport’s harshest impacts

Dealer takeaway

Polaris is clearly investing in top-tier competition as a technology test bed and brand driver. Success at Dakar — already two years running — helps bolster retail credibility for the RZR platform and reinforces the company’s performance-first message heading into the 2026 selling season.

Polaris and LOEB FrayMédia Motorsport will take the green flag January 3–17 as Dakar 2026 returns to Saudi Arabia. More information is available at Polaris.com/RZR.