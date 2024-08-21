Camp RZR to kick off dune season in November

Polaris Off Road announced that Camp RZR will return to officially kick off dune season on November 1 and 2. Held at Glamis Imperial Sand Dunes, the mecca of Southwest off-roading, this annual event will once again ignite passion and adventure in every attendee through adrenaline-filled experiences.

Held at Glamis Imperial Sand Dunes, the mecca of Southwest off-roading, this annual event will once again ignite passion and adventure in every attendee through adrenaline-filled experiences. (Photo: Polaris Off-Road)

“Camp RZR is one of the ways we give back to the passionate off-road community that has been so critical to our success and supported us for so many years. It’s a lot more than just the thrill of the riding out in the dunes. It’s just as much, if not more, about the power of community, camaraderie and creating lasting memories with our RZR owners.”



– Reid Wilson, vice president of Polaris Off Road

The ultimate desert party kicks off dune riding season and features free admission, RZR demo rides, on-site vehicle service, food trucks, shopping at vendor row and a kid’s zone. New for 2024, for the first time Camp RZR will feature a freestyle motocross stunt show, led by iconic FMX star Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, that will take place each day near the Camp RZR village. When the sun-drenched, adrenalized day comes to an end, the dormant desert comes alive at night in a breathtaking sea of neon as the off-road community converges on “Oldsmobile Hill.”

In addition to the many Camp RZR attractions, attendees will also have the chance to interact with Polaris Factory Racing drivers Brock Heger, Cayden MacCachren and Max Eddy Jr, plus renown Polaris professional racing drivers, including Casey Currie, RJ Anderson and Tanner Faust.

Finally, a Ferris wheel located in the middle of the Polaris desert oasis offers kids and adults the ultimate view of the expansive Glamis dunes.