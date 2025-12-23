Yamaha R9 named ‘Best Sportbike of the Year’ by Cycle World magazine

Cycle World recently announced its “Ten Best Bikes of 2025,” and named Yamaha’s SuperSport YZF-R9 as the “Best Sportbike” of the year.

Cycle World has named the Yamaha YZF-R9 as its “Best Sportbike” in 2025. (Photo: Yamaha Motor Corp.)

Each year, Cycle World’s “Ten Best Bike” awards recognize motorcycles across a wide variety of segments, and previous Yamaha Top 10 winners include the MT-09 SP, Tracer 9 GT+, and YZ450F.

PSB’s sister publication, Rider Magazine, also named the YZF-R9 as a finalist for its 2025 Motorcycle of the Year.

“As a streetbike, the CP3 offers accessible and fun power that requires far less commitment than a rev-hungry middleweight supersport, and on the track any enthusiast will appreciate its forgiving delivery but strong overall power,” writes Cycle World’s staff about the 2025 YZF-R9. “The icing on the cake, however, is a chassis with fully adjustable, high-end suspension at each end, a track-ready braking package, and a full suite of rider aids.”

The 2025 YZF-R9 was originally announced in October of 2024 as a new generation of street bike. It aimed to provide Supersport levels of performance in an accessible package that enhances the capability and confidence of riders across a spectrum of skill levels. Built around Yamaha’s CP3 powerplant, the R9 features a dedicated Supersport chassis and a comprehensive MotoGP-derived electronics suite, wrapped in next-generation R-series styling.

Top features of the YZF-R9 include:

A broad, torquey CP3 engine with an 890cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder powerplant

An advanced chassis with the lightest aluminum frame Yamaha has ever offered on a Supersport model

Premium Brembo Stylema monoblock front brake calipers and radial master cylinder with optional rear ABS

The most aerodynamic model Yamaha has ever offered with MotoGP-inspired functional winglets

An advanced electronic suite including Traction, Slide, Lift and Brake Control systems managed through a new full-color five-inch TFT display

The YZF-R9 returns unchanged for Yamaha’s 2026 supersport lineup and will be available in Team Yamaha Blue starting at $12,499 MSRP, and in 70th Anniversary Edition Red and White starting at $12,899. Learn more about Yamaha’s complete street motorcycle lineup, as well as other Yamaha products, at yamahamotorsports.com.