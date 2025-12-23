Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

Yamaha R9 named ‘Best Sportbike of the Year’ by Cycle World magazine

The StaffDecember 23, 2025

Cycle World recently announced its “Ten Best Bikes of 2025,” and named Yamaha’s SuperSport YZF-R9 as the “Best Sportbike” of the year.

Cycle World has named the Yamaha YZF-R9 as its “Best Sportbike” in 2025. (Photo: Yamaha Motor Corp.)

Each year, Cycle World’s “Ten Best Bike” awards recognize motorcycles across a wide variety of segments, and previous Yamaha Top 10 winners include the MT-09 SP, Tracer 9 GT+, and YZ450F.

PSB’s sister publication, Rider Magazine, also named the YZF-R9 as a finalist for its 2025 Motorcycle of the Year.

“As a streetbike, the CP3 offers accessible and fun power that requires far less commitment than a rev-hungry middleweight supersport, and on the track any enthusiast will appreciate its forgiving delivery but strong overall power,” writes Cycle World’s staff about the 2025 YZF-R9. “The icing on the cake, however, is a chassis with fully adjustable, high-end suspension at each end, a track-ready braking package, and a full suite of rider aids.”

The 2025 YZF-R9 was originally announced in October of 2024 as a new generation of street bike. It aimed to provide Supersport levels of performance in an accessible package that enhances the capability and confidence of riders across a spectrum of skill levels. Built around Yamaha’s CP3 powerplant, the R9 features a dedicated Supersport chassis and a comprehensive MotoGP-derived electronics suite, wrapped in next-generation R-series styling.

Top features of the YZF-R9 include:

  • A broad, torquey CP3 engine with an 890cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder powerplant
  • An advanced chassis with the lightest aluminum frame Yamaha has ever offered on a Supersport model
  • Premium Brembo Stylema monoblock front brake calipers and radial master cylinder with optional rear ABS
  • The most aerodynamic model Yamaha has ever offered with MotoGP-inspired functional winglets
  • An advanced electronic suite including Traction, Slide, Lift and Brake Control systems managed through a new full-color five-inch TFT display

The YZF-R9 returns unchanged for Yamaha’s 2026 supersport lineup and will be available in Team Yamaha Blue starting at $12,499 MSRP, and in 70th Anniversary Edition Red and White starting at $12,899. Learn more about Yamaha’s complete street motorcycle lineup, as well as other Yamaha products, at yamahamotorsports.com.

