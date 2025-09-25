AMA adds new department to focus on organizer relations, riding and events

The American Motorcyclist Association has tapped longtime employee Joe Bromley to lead the newly formed Membership Development & Activity Department, overseeing organizer relations, recreational riding, and AMA-owned and operated events.

AMA veteran Joe Bromley, left, takes over as the new director of the AMA Membership Development & Activity Department.

“At the AMA, our priority is our members, and many times memberships are established and maintained through an AMA-chartered club or promoter,” Bromley says. “This makes the organizer relationship critical to finding and retaining members. I’m looking forward to taking a larger role in enhancing the AMA’s relationship with our valued organizers and ultimately developing a better membership experience.”

Bromley, an AMA Charter Life Member, was most recently the charter and sanction program manager. Before that, he was the AMA’s director of racing following a stint on the association’s board of directors. In his new role, Bromley will report to AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter.

“Few of our 216,000 members, let alone our employees, have Joe’s depth of motorcycling experience.” — James Holter

“He’s a multi-time AMA amateur national champion, former motorcycle dealer, and lifelong rider from one of Pennsylvania’s most prominent motorcycling families,” Holter adds.

While Bromley will work directly with all organizers, operations in competition sanctions will remain with the AMA Racing Department. Bromley and his staff will continue to be the primary point of contact and support for recreational events and the Recreational Riding Commissions. Additionally, he will be responsible for running AMA events, including Vintage Motorcycle Days, the Flat Track Grand Championship, and the Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

“If you participate in AMA-sanctioned events, you should have fun, feel safe, and have your expectations exceeded in every way,” Bromley says. “That is our goal, and I look forward to making a difference in this new role.”