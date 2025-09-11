Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Rainey’s Ride to the Races raises $142,000 for rider safety

The StaffSeptember 11, 2025

The fifth annual Rainey’s Ride to the Races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca delivered another milestone year, raising $142,000 for the Roadracing World Action Fund. In total, the event has now generated more than $650,000 to fund Airfence and Alpina soft barriers that help protect riders on racetracks nationwide.

For three-time 500cc World Champion Wayne Rainey, this year’s ride carried special significance. Rainey returned to the track for the first time in 34 years, taking laps on a Yamaha XSR900GP alongside a lineup of legendary racers including Kenny Roberts, Eddie Lawson, Bubba Shobert, Freddie Spencer, Kenny Roberts Jr., Rick Johnson, Doug Chandler, Ben Spies, Bud Aksland, Kel Carruthers, and Erv Kanemoto.

“What started five years ago has grown into something far bigger than I imagined,” Rainey says. “The ride now has a life of its own, and that’s because of the people who support it year after year.”

The event combined a charity ride with the excitement of MotoAmerica’s race weekend at Laguna Seca. Riders departed from Baja Cantina in Carmel, California, under the escort of the California Highway Patrol, before heading to the iconic circuit for a day celebrating racing and rider safety.

Dealer takeaway: The event highlights how the powersports industry continues to rally behind causes that make the sport safer for everyone. By investing in barrier technology, funds raised through Rainey’s Ride to the Races directly contribute to keeping racers and future enthusiasts protected.

MotoAmerica continues to utilize its platform to raise awareness and funds for the Roadracing World Action Fund. For more information about MotoAmerica and upcoming events, visit MotoAmerica.com.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffSeptember 11, 2025

Related Articles

Segway Super Villain SX20T takes on Vegas to Reno – dealers can watch it live

August 12, 2025

Di Mario and Vossberg split Talent Cup wins during Vintage Motorcycle Days at Mid-Ohio

July 29, 2025
Bagger Racing League

Bagger Racing League returns to Vintage Motorcycle Days with expanded program

July 17, 2025
Wayne Rainey

Racing legends, including Wayne Rainey, to be recognized at Laguna Seca

July 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.