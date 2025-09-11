Rainey’s Ride to the Races raises $142,000 for rider safety

The fifth annual Rainey’s Ride to the Races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca delivered another milestone year, raising $142,000 for the Roadracing World Action Fund. In total, the event has now generated more than $650,000 to fund Airfence and Alpina soft barriers that help protect riders on racetracks nationwide.

For three-time 500cc World Champion Wayne Rainey, this year’s ride carried special significance. Rainey returned to the track for the first time in 34 years, taking laps on a Yamaha XSR900GP alongside a lineup of legendary racers including Kenny Roberts, Eddie Lawson, Bubba Shobert, Freddie Spencer, Kenny Roberts Jr., Rick Johnson, Doug Chandler, Ben Spies, Bud Aksland, Kel Carruthers, and Erv Kanemoto.

“What started five years ago has grown into something far bigger than I imagined,” Rainey says. “The ride now has a life of its own, and that’s because of the people who support it year after year.”

The event combined a charity ride with the excitement of MotoAmerica’s race weekend at Laguna Seca. Riders departed from Baja Cantina in Carmel, California, under the escort of the California Highway Patrol, before heading to the iconic circuit for a day celebrating racing and rider safety.

Dealer takeaway: The event highlights how the powersports industry continues to rally behind causes that make the sport safer for everyone. By investing in barrier technology, funds raised through Rainey’s Ride to the Races directly contribute to keeping racers and future enthusiasts protected.

MotoAmerica continues to utilize its platform to raise awareness and funds for the Roadracing World Action Fund. For more information about MotoAmerica and upcoming events, visit MotoAmerica.com.