Terry Vance donates $125,000 to RWAF, promotes sport safety

MotoAmerica has announced that the Terry Vance Family Foundation is set to make the most generous donation in the history of the Roadracing World Action Fund, and this will be done through the fourth-annual “Rainey’s Ride To The Races.” Drag racing legend and current MotoAmerica team owner Terry Vance is donating $125,000 to the fund that provides for the purchase of the Airfence and Alpina soft barriers.

Spurred on by his donation a year ago to the “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” charity event, Vance has opted to further increase his donation this year. “First of all, I think it’s important to recognize the effort put forth by John Ulrich in not only starting the Roadracing World Action Fund, but in the continuous work of purchasing the soft barriers and maintaining the integrity of the fund,” Vance says. “Donating to the Roadracing World Action Fund is a no-brainer for me as there is no better way to give back to the industry than by doing everything we can to protect our racers. The soft barriers are a proven entity and the bottom line is, they save lives. What is more valuable than that? In making this donation, I ask that others in our industry take up the challenge of joining me in making our sport as safe as it can be.”

“I think Terry’s donation this year is awesome,” says Wayne Rainey, president of MotoAmerica. “Terry’s a racing legend and he understands how these soft barriers provide protection for our athlete’s safety. All of us at MotoAmerica really appreciate Terry’s contribution to the Action Fund through Rainey’s Ride to the Races. The entire paddock and our fans benefit from Terry’s very generous donation.”

“Rainey’s Ride To The Races” will be held on Friday, July 12, the opening day of the sixth round of the MotoAmerica Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and will again benefit the Roadracing World Action Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes motorcycle racing safety with the facilitation of soft barrier systems at racing events.

The ride will be limited to 50 participants who purchase the special $700 Premium “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” Ticket, which includes the Q&A session and lunch with legends Wayne Rainey, Eddie Lawson, Bubba Shobert, Rick Johnson, Scott Parker, Doug Chandler, Thomas Stevens, Miguel Duhamel, Ben Spies, and John Kocinski in the climate-controlled Turn 3 Paddock Suite on Friday. While a three-day general admission ticket is included in the donation, for an additional $700, “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” ticket purchasers can upgrade to the MotoAmerica Superfan VIP Experience in the Turn 3 Paddock Suite for the entire weekend.

Rainey’s Ride To The Races tickets can be purchased online.