EagleRider offers exclusive Route 66 tour to celebrate 100 years of history

The StaffSeptember 4, 2025

To celebrate historic Route 66’s 100th birthday, powersports experience company EagleRider is putting on a Route 66 Centennial Tour. The exclusive 16-day ride runs from Chicago to the Santa Monica Pier, and will only be available for 66 riders worldwide

The Route 66 Centennial Tour will travel down the historic 2,210-mile road that spans across 8 states. (Photo: EagleRider)

“Sixty-six riders celebrating Route 66’s 100th anniversary as America marks 250 years — you can’t script this,” — Sebastian Schoepe, CEO of EagleRider.

“This ride defines what it means to be a true rider: Two great American milestones, one legendary road, and endless adventure. When the numbers align like this, you don’t question it — you twist the throttle.”

The tour will travel 2,210 miles across eight states, hitting all the iconic stops along Route 66, such as:

  • Cadillac Ranch where art meets asphalt
  • The neon-lit Blue Swallow Motel
  • Oatman’s Wild West ghost town
  • The victory lap to Santa Monica Pier

In addition — about mid-ride, traveling through Tulsa, Oklahoma — the tour takes a pitstop at the AAA Route 66 Road Fest, which features classic cars, live music, and Route 66 memorabilia.

Also included in the tour are exclusive custom-made Centennial Tour Riding jackets, an instant collector’s item limited to the 66 riders.

The guided Route 66 Centennial Tour runs June 23 – July 8, 2026, and will include the full traditional EagleRider experience. This includes premium accommodations, guides, support vehicle assistance, daily breakfast and fuel on riding days, luggage transport, and a celebratory farewell party.

Riders can choose to ride a Harley-Davidson touring model, a BMW R1250, or a Yamaha Tenere 700. Packages for a single rider start at $10,338. Pricing for two riders on one bike is $5,386 a person, while the two-bike, two-rider package is $6,823 a person.

For more information, visit https://www.eaglerider.com/guided-motorcycle-tours/route-66-centennial-tour.

