Amateur riders take center stage at motocross national finals

More than 1,000 riders from across the country have begun their journey to Tennessee’s Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for the 44th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL.

Coverage of the 2025 Amateur National Motocross Championship will be available exclusively on RacerTV. (Photo: MXSports)

The opening ceremonies kick things off on July 27, with the event running through Aug. 2, with all the on-track action streaming live and exclusively on RacerTV.

Racing begins on July 29 and will feature 36 different classes set to compete over a five-day span. Exclusive coverage of the motos on RacerTV.com will begin on July 29 with 450 B Moto 1. Opening day will also feature 250 Pro Sport, as well as 250 B Moto 1, while all the Micro classes will finish out the day. Day two will consist of the first motos for the Women and Open Pro Sport classes before giving way to second motos. The 250 Pro Sport class will also race its second moto of the week on July 30.

On the third day of racing, July 31, RacerTV will feature the Junior (25+) class, along with a handful of other youth and amateur classes throughout the day. 250 B and Open Pro Sport will also take to the track, before finishing up with second motos for the Micro classes.

Then, on Aug. 1, the fourth day of racing, third motos will begin, and champions will be crowned.

Aug. 2 will conclude RacerTV’s coverage, featuring the third and final moto of the Open Pro Sport class. Collectively, the final 13 motos of the week will bring the 2025 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship to a close as the remaining champions are crowned.

Viewers can tune in to catch all the action throughout the week online at www.racertv.com, which will carry comprehensive coverage of all 108 total motos from each of the 36 classes.