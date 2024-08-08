The 43rd running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship showcased an action-packed week of racing from Loretta Lynn Ranch. More than 1,400 athletes competed across 36 different classes for 108 motos and 32,839 laps across five days. In the end, an exceptionally competitive field provided incredible racing and some memorable moments, and 31 different racers emerged as AMA National Champions.

Following the 108th and final moto, athletes, friends, family, and members of the industry joined the annual awards ceremony. This celebration of the 2024 Loretta Lynn’s champions also recognized memorable feats and breakthrough accomplishments at the Ranch, with specialty awards handed out to select racers who stood out in their efforts over the course of the week.

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award

Drew Adams earned the 2024 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award. (Photos: AMA, MX Sports Inc.)

No award in amateur motocross is more prestigious than the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, which is given to the most successful and promising prospect at Loretta Lynn’s. Drew Adams is the newest addition to a decorated list of racers. Adams had the speed, patience, and savviness to carve his way through the field and climb up the running order. He passed 30 riders to finish just off the podium in fourth during the first 250 Pro Sport moto and proceeded to rattle off five straight moto wins across 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport to capture the AMA National Championship in each of Loretta Lynn’s most high-profile divisions.

Amateur Rider of the Year

Caden Dudney was named the 2024 AMA Amateur Rider of the Year.

Texas native Caden Dudney joined his teammate as a dual-class champion. He started his week with a quiet third-place finish in 250 B but went on to win his remaining five motos across 250 B and Schoolboy 2 to capture each AMA National Championship. By virtue of his overall effort across both classes, Dudney was named AMA Amateur Rider of the Year.

Youth Rider of the Year

Owen Covell was recognized as the 2024 AMA Youth Rider of the Year.

Owen Covell enjoyed his own breakthrough week by earning the first AMA National Championships of his young career. The Massachusetts native took advantage of an unparalleled level of consistency to capture his maiden title in 125 Jr. and then capped off an incredible week with a dominant performance in Schoolboy 1, where he was one of just seven racers to compile a 1-1-1 sweep of the motos in a single class.

Vet Rider of the Year

Andrew Short’s return to the Ranch and subsequent win in Senior (40+) earned him 2024 Vet Rider of the Year honors.

The highly anticipated return of beloved former pro Andrew Short to Loretta Lynn’s proved to be well worth the wait. Just a year and a half removed from a broken back that threatened to end Short’s ability to ride a motorcycle again, the longtime Texas resident competed at the Ranch for the first time since he graduated from the amateur ranks 23 years ago. Riding a KTM, Short immediately joined the list of contenders in the Senior (40+) class. By virtue of his incredible triumph against the Ranch’s most formidable foe, Short was recognized as AMA Vet Rider of the Year.

State Championship

California once again prevailed with the AMA State Championship trophy with seven championships.

Since 1982, California has dominated the AMA State Championship, as “The Golden State” has amassed more than double the number of championships of any of the other 49 states. That reign of dominance continued in 2024, as California captured seven class championships over the course of the week to once again claim the trophy and remain the standard bearer for producing motocross athletes.

2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Champions

Vet (30+): Brandon Haas, Chesterfield, S.C., Yamaha

450 B: Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Neb., Yamaha

125 C: Carson Asay, Vancouver, Wash., KTM

85cc (10-12): Braxtyn Mes, Temecula, Calif., Husqvarna

65cc (7-9) Limited: Kannon Zabojnik, Rowlett, Texas, Cobra

Senior (40+): Andrew Short, Smithville, Texas, KTM

Mini Sr. 2 (13-15): Dane Pappas, Livermore, Calif., GASGAS

450 C: Jamieson MacDonald, Grafton, Ont., Canada, KTM

250 B Limited: Grayson Townsend, St. George, Utah, Kawasaki

65cc (10-11) Limited: Carter Gray, St. Clairsville, Ohio, Cobra

250 Pro Sport: Drew Adams, Chattanooga, Tenn., Kawasaki

Mini Sr. 1 (12-14): Ries Seeba, Wrightwood, Calif., KTM

Masters (50+): Mike Brown, Bristol, Tenn., KTM

250 B: Caden Dudney, Athens, Texas, Kawasaki

125 Jr. (12-17) B/C: Owen Covell, Plymouth, Mass., Yamaha

Micro 2 (4-6) Limited: Trey Geary, Imperial, Neb., Cobra

Micro 3 (7-8) Limited: Tate Brush, Atwood, Tenn., Cobra

Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Dr. Ltd.: Wyatt Tedesco, Checotah, Okla., Yamaha

Micro-E (4-7) Limited: Mickey Fluhart, Brandywine, Md., Cobra

Junior (25+): Jacob Hayes, San Antonio, Fla., Honda

250 C: Ryan Jaramillo, Los Lunas, N.M., Yamaha

Girls (11-16): Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, Nev., GASGAS

College (18-24): Noah Stevens, Danbury, N.C., KTM

Supermini 1 (12-15): Grant McDonald, Cairo, Ga., KTM

65cc (7-9): Kannon Zabojnik, Rowlett, Texas, Cobra

250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Drew Roberts, Kemp, Texas, Yamaha

450 B Limited: Diesel Thomas, Raymond, Neb., Husqvarna

85cc (10-12) Limited: Nolan Ford, Fairfield, Calif., KTM

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C: Owen Covell, Plymouth, Mass., Yamaha*

Open Pro Sport: Drew Adams, Chattanooga, Tenn., Kawasaki

Senior (45+): John Boruff, Maynardville, Tenn., Kawasaki

250 C Limited: Austin Ellis, Grass Valley, Calif., Honda

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: Caden Dudney, Athens, Texas, Kawasaki

WMX: Kyleigh Stallings, Yukon, Okla., Kawasaki

65cc (10-11): Jaydin Smart, Berry Creek, Calif., Cobra

Supermini 2 (13-16): Aidan Zingg, Hemet, Calif., KTM

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series’ official website at mxsports.com.