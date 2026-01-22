Distributors/AftermarketHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Dunlop named official tire supplier for Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup

The StaffJanuary 22, 2026

Dunlop will be the official tire supplier for the 2026 Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, the world’s first global racing series dedicated exclusively to high-performance Harley-Davidson bagger motorcycles. Dunlop will supply all official tires and provide full trackside tire services for the championship, while also supporting the series through its contingency program.

The new 12-race international series kicks off March 27-29 at Circuit of the Americas. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

“The Harley-Davidson–Dunlop partnership arrives in the Bagger World Cup carrying a championship-winning pedigree,” says Jeff Schuessler, global director of racing programs at The Motor Company. Drawing on its racing heritage and recent bagger experience, Dunlop will supply dedicated racing tires specifically developed for high-performance bagger motorcycles competing on top-level circuits.

“[Dunlop is] familiar with the demands these powerful and agile racing baggers place on tires, making it an ideal partner for the new Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup. — Jeff Schuessler

This move further expands Dunlop’s presence on the motorcycle racing scene. In May 2025, the tire manufacturer renewed its partnership with MotoAmerica as the official tire supplier for the championship through 2029. 

Teams and riders competing in the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup will compete for a total prize fund of $250,000 in cash awards and performance bonuses. Riders finishing first through tenth in each race will receive graduated rewards, with an end-of-season bonus of $25,000 awarded to the championship winner.

Held during MotoGP race weekends, the series is scheduled for six double-header rounds, with riders competing on race-modified Harley-Davidson Road Glides — which weigh approximately 617 lb., produce more than 200hp, and have an on-track speed of more than 186 mph.

The 2026 calendar:

  • Grand Prix of The Americas – Circuit of the Americas (USA): March 27–29
  • Grand Prix of Italy – Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello (Italy): May 29–31
  • Grand Prix of the Netherlands – TT Circuit Assen (Netherlands): June 26–28
  • Grand Prix of the United Kingdom – Silverstone Circuit (UK): August 7–9
  • Grand Prix of Aragon – MotorLand Aragón (Spain): August 28–30
  • Grand Prix of Austria – Red Bull Ring (Austria): September 18–20 

The team’s lineup is currently being finalized, with further updates to be announced in the coming weeks. 

