RumbleOn, Inc. has officially rebranded as RideNow Group, Inc. in a strategic move aimed at strengthening its powersports dealership operations, following a challenging second quarter. The change, effective today, is accompanied by a relocation of the headquarters, a new operational framework, and a renewed commitment to its 54 dealerships nationwide.

The company is relocating its headquarters from Irving, Texas, to Chandler, Arizona — the home of its flagship RideNow location. Leadership states that the move will consolidate corporate and store operations under one roof, thereby reinforcing a unified “one team” culture.

“This change is about more than a new name and ticker symbol — it’s about aligning our corporate identity and our operations with the brand our customers already know. By returning to our roots and strengthening our operations, we are positioning RideNow Group for long-term growth and ensuring our customers enjoy a consistent, exceptional experience.” — Michael Quartieri, CEO of RideNow Group.

CEO Michael Quartieri emphasized that the RideNow identity and Arizona base mark “a return to where it all began,” with more centralized support, streamlined operations, and a dealer-first growth strategy. (File photo)

At the center of the company’s operational shift is “The RideNow Way,” a new framework built on three pillars: Entrepreneurial Spirit, Customer Experience, and Operational Excellence. COO Cam Tkach says the approach is designed to ensure every dealership delivers the same high level of service and engagement.

Q2 snapshot

Revenue: $299.9 million, down 11% year-over-year

Unit Sales: Down 11% in powersports vehicles

Down 11% in powersports vehicles Vehicle Transport Revenue: Down $13.9 million

Net Loss: $32.2 million, compared to $0.7 million in Q2 2024, driven largely by a $34 million franchise rights impairment

$32.2 million, compared to $0.7 million in Q2 2024, driven largely by a $34 million franchise rights impairment Adjusted EBITDA: $17.2 million, up $1 million year-over-year

SG&A: $66.7 million, with adjusted SG&A at $64.9 million—reflecting cost cuts

Financials

Cash on hand: $59.8 million

Non-vehicle net debt: $185.1 million

$185.1 million Available liquidity: $185.7 million, including $125.9 million in floor-plan credit

Term loan extended to 2027, with a lower interest rate and reduced annual interest expense by $3.4 million after debt paydowns

Dealer impact

For RideNow Powersports dealers, the rebrand and HQ shift represent a renewed focus on the core business after years of diversification. Quartieri emphasized that the RideNow identity and Arizona base mark “a return to where it all began,” with more centralized support, streamlined operations, and a dealer-first growth strategy.

“Our strategy is clear, and our focus is firmly on delivering value for our customers, employees, and shareholders,” Quartieri says. “Success for us is when every customer encounters the same high level of service, experience, and excitement at any RideNow location.”