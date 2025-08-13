DealersLatest NewsNewsPrevious Top Daily StoriesTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

RumbleOn rebrand signals back-to-dealer focus after Q2 challenges

The StaffAugust 13, 2025

RumbleOn, Inc. has officially rebranded as RideNow Group, Inc. in a strategic move aimed at strengthening its powersports dealership operations, following a challenging second quarter. The change, effective today, is accompanied by a relocation of the headquarters, a new operational framework, and a renewed commitment to its 54 dealerships nationwide.

The rebrand to RideNow Group is accompanied by a relocation of the headquarters, a new operational framework, and a renewed commitment to its 54 dealerships nationwide. (Image: RideNow Group Inc.)

The company is relocating its headquarters from Irving, Texas, to Chandler, Arizona — the home of its flagship RideNow location. Leadership states that the move will consolidate corporate and store operations under one roof, thereby reinforcing a unified “one team” culture.

“This change is about more than a new name and ticker symbol — it’s about aligning our corporate identity and our operations with the brand our customers already know. By returning to our roots and strengthening our operations, we are positioning RideNow Group for long-term growth and ensuring our customers enjoy a consistent, exceptional experience.” — Michael Quartieri, CEO of RideNow Group.

CEO Michael Quartieri emphasized that the RideNow identity and Arizona base mark “a return to where it all began,” with more centralized support, streamlined operations, and a dealer-first growth strategy. (File photo)

At the center of the company’s operational shift is “The RideNow Way,” a new framework built on three pillars: Entrepreneurial Spirit, Customer Experience, and Operational Excellence. COO Cam Tkach says the approach is designed to ensure every dealership delivers the same high level of service and engagement.

Q2 snapshot

  • Revenue: $299.9 million, down 11% year-over-year
  • Unit Sales: Down 11% in powersports vehicles
  • Vehicle Transport Revenue: Down $13.9 million
  • Net Loss: $32.2 million, compared to $0.7 million in Q2 2024, driven largely by a $34 million franchise rights impairment
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $17.2 million, up $1 million year-over-year
  • SG&A: $66.7 million, with adjusted SG&A at $64.9 million—reflecting cost cuts

Financials

  • Cash on hand: $59.8 million
  • Non-vehicle net debt: $185.1 million
  • Available liquidity: $185.7 million, including $125.9 million in floor-plan credit
  • Term loan extended to 2027, with a lower interest rate and reduced annual interest expense by $3.4 million after debt paydowns

Dealer impact

For RideNow Powersports dealers, the rebrand and HQ shift represent a renewed focus on the core business after years of diversification. Quartieri emphasized that the RideNow identity and Arizona base mark “a return to where it all began,” with more centralized support, streamlined operations, and a dealer-first growth strategy.

“Our strategy is clear, and our focus is firmly on delivering value for our customers, employees, and shareholders,” Quartieri says. “Success for us is when every customer encounters the same high level of service, experience, and excitement at any RideNow location.”

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffAugust 13, 2025

Related Articles

Piaggio Group shares first nine months results

November 14, 2024

MIC reports Q3 sales dip, but some segments show strength

November 14, 2024
Rumble On logo

RumbleOn shares Q3 financial results

November 13, 2024
Octane partners with RideNow

Octane and RideNow team up to launch RideNow Finance

October 29, 2024

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.