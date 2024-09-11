Miracle City Harley shuts down after five year run

A Florida Harley-Davidson dealership has shuttered after only five years in business, and the nearest alternative is now “an hour and a half away,” according to a recent report in The Sun U.S.

Miracle City H-D was only one of three Harley dealers in the area, leaving customers with only two places in the county to get warranty repairs done. (Photo: Facebook)

As of September 1, Miracle City Harley-Davidson in Titusville, Florida, has been permanently closed. This leaves customers who recently purchased a new motorcycle without a place to take their bikes for warranty repairs.

Brevard County only had three dealerships, leaving two for the 600,000 people in the region to choose from. The Sun reports that the dealership’s website no longer loads, and if someone clicks on the link in the dealership’s bio on Instagram, it redirects people to the Space Coast Harley dealership.

“We would like to thank the local Titusville community and the local riding community for their years of support,” the dealership wrote on social media, quoted by Florida Today.

Harold Bruce, a Titusville resident and recent Harley customer, posted a message on social media for his friends and family to announce the closure.

“Miracle City Harley-Davidson has closed,” he wrote. “What about the warranties on the bikes you sold?”

The Sun says that he bought a new motorcycle from the dealership and worries about how that will affect his warranty.

“Three years left and you close… I tried to support a local dealership. That’s my bad.”

“The new store I have to go to is about an hour and a half away, and it’s a major pain in the a**,” one commenter wrote.

Back in March, a man was killed test-riding a Harley from the dealership. We don’t know if the closing is related to that incident. We know that many Harley dealers have struggled in the last quarter with excess inventory and floor plan costs, among other things.