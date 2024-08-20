RumbleOn acquires Harley-Davidson dealership in Massachusetts

RumbleOn, Inc. announced it has purchased a Harley-Davidson dealership in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. The newly acquired dealership, now named Revolution Road Harley-Davidson, opened its doors Friday under its new ownership.

Joeseph Cacicio is the new GM of Revolution Road Harley-Davidson in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. (Photo: RumbleOn Inc.)

Joseph Cacicio, a New England native with extensive experience in the powersports industry, has been appointed as the dealership’s general manager. Cacicio is excited about his new role: “I am honored to take the helm at Revolution Road Harley-Davidson. Our team is committed to serving the dealership’s loyal customers and adding exciting new initiatives that support the Harley-Davidson brand.”

The dealership, previously known as Monty’s Harley-Davidson, had been owned by Kathleen Monaghan, a long-time member of the area’s powersports community.

Revolution Road Harley-Davidson will become a premier destination for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts in New England. Located midway between Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, the store provides easy access for numerous current and future Harley owners.

This purchase marks RumbleOn’s 56th dealership, a significant milestone as the first acquisition under CEO Mike Kennedy. Kennedy commented on the strategic importance of acquisitions, saying, “Dealership acquisitions are a crucial element in achieving RumbleOn’s Vision 2026 strategic plan. Revolution Road Harley-Davidson is a perfect addition to our growing portfolio of dealerships.”

Along with this acquisition, RumbleOn has recently expanded its presence with two additional dealership locations.

Earlier this summer, RumbleOn opened Indian Motorcycle of Cincinnati, a market which had not been served by an Indian dealership. “Our close partnerships with all of our OEM’s, in this case Polaris, made Indian Motorcycle of Cincinnati a reality,” continues Kennedy.

RumbleOn also recently opened RideNow Powersports Houston, a dealership pilot project focused on selling pre-owned vehicles exclusively. This innovative dealership offers a range of pre-owned powersports products, with an emphasis on custom and touring motorcycles. The location near Interstate 45 north of Houston also carries a comprehensive selection of accessories and riding gear.

“Our strategic plan calls for us to carefully manage our capital and to run the best performing dealerships in the country,” says Kennedy. “The three new dealerships we opened this summer, each one quite different, are great examples of how we will grow and achieve our Vision 2026 goals and continue to focus our capital allocation on generating long-term per-share value for our shareholders.”