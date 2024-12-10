Carolina Harley-Davidson dealerships sold to dealer group

Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Beach House Harley-Davidson in Shallotte, North Carolina, have been sold from Rick and Janice Noyes to Charlie Cole, Will Cole and Freddy Tedesco of the Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships.

Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson and Beach House Harley-Davidson, its sister store on U.S. Route 17, have been family-owned and operated by Rick and Janice Noyes for three decades. “Building a business from the ground up and making it a staple in your community for over 30 years is quite a feat,” says Rick Noyes. “Selling that well-established business is another, sometimes emotional journey. It takes a different community of expertise to make that sale come to fruition. George [Chaconas] and his very dedicated team of experts can make that happen. They leave no stone unturned and remain present until the sale is done.”

Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson will be renamed Shipwreck Harley-Davidson. Pictured left to right are Will Cole, Rick Noyes, Charlie Cole and Freddy Tedesco. Photo courtesy of Performance Brokerage Services

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest-volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Rick and Janice Noyce will continue to own and operate New River Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

“Over five years ago, I met with Rick and Janice Noyes at the last Harley-Davidson dealer show in Milwaukee to discuss the possibility of selling two of their North Carolina stores,” says Chaconas. “In the years following the pandemic, Rick called me to revisit selling their stores. Shortly after, my partner Courtney Bernhard and I flew up and met with him and his wife to help them prepare for a sale.

“After providing an estimate of value and a marketing strategy, we identified a unique and qualified buyer, the Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships,” he continues. “It was an honor and privilege to help Rick and Janice successfully sell their dealerships, allowing them to transition to semi-retirement and focus on their remaining store. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to exclusively represent them on the sell-side and guide them through this life-changing transition.”

Charlie Cole, President of the Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships, has been an award-winning Harley-Davidson dealer since 1998. “I want to thank Courtney and George at Performance Brokerage Services for presenting this incredible opportunity,” he says. “This marks the third and fourth stores I’ve acquired through PBS.”

With the addition of Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson and Beach House Harley-Davidson, the Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships now owns eight dealership locations across Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Rick and Janice Noyes were represented by Logan Parker and Greg May at Bass Sox Mercer in Tallahassee, Florida. The Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships was represented by Eric Gregory at Gregory Law, LLC in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson will be renamed Shipwreck Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 6620 Market Street in Wilmington, North Carolina. Beach House Harley-Davidson will be renamed Sea Breeze Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 100 Harley Davidson Drive in Shallotte, North Carolina.