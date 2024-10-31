Triumph auctions Bond Edition motorcycles signed by Daniel Craig

Actor Daniel Craig and Triumph Motorcycles joined forces to sell two Bond Limited Edition Triumph motorcycles at auction for a record total of £60,000, which will be donated to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) charity that saves lives at sea.

Craig donated his personal limited edition 007 x Triumph motorcycles to be sold by auction through Bonhams|Cars Motorcycles at the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show on October 13 in Staffordshire (UK), in support of the RNLI, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

The #003/250 Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition sold for £28,000 and the #001/250 Tiger 900 Bond Edition sold for £32,000. Photo courtesy of Triumph

The successful bidders secured the #003/250 Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition, and the #001/250 Tiger 900 Bond Edition, which were inspired by the Triumph Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 that featured in the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. The motorcycles were hand-signed by Daniel Craig on each side and sold with a certificate of authenticity signed by both Daniel Craig and Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor.

Each lot also included a riding experience at the Triumph Adventure Experience in Wales, UK, with James Bond stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and stunt double Paul Edmondson.

“The RNLI has been close to my heart all my life since growing up near the RNLI station at Hoylake,” Craig says. “I am delighted that the auction was a record success and hope the donation will contribute to the incredible job the RNLI does of saving lives at sea.”

“Triumph has been delighted to support the 200th anniversary of the RNLI with this auction of two unique Bond motorcycles spearheaded by Daniel Craig,” says Bloor. “We hope the two winning bidders thoroughly enjoy owning the truly unique Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 Bond Limited Editions, which are both iconic motorcycles in Triumph’s history, and I hope that the winners enjoy the unique experience of riding with the incredible stunt riders Lee Morrison and Paul Edmondson!”

“We have been honored to be the auction house of choice, collaborating with three exceptional British institutions, the RNLI, Triumph Motorcycles, and Daniel Craig, on this exciting and important project, especially on the RNLI’s 200th anniversary,” says James Stensel, head of Bonhams|Cars Motorcycles department in the UK. “Triumph and Daniel Craig’s donation of two such evocative and thrilling motorcycles for this worthy cause is truly inspiring.”