PSB shares June aftermarket news

ProTaper Titanium Footpegs

ProTaper has introduced its all-new Titanium Footpegs, engineered to deliver durability and control for aggressive riders. ProTaper’s Titanium Footpegs are crafted from aerospace-grade Gr5 titanium, making them over two times stronger than steel and 3.5 times stronger than aluminum. The pegs weigh 350 grams per pair, reducing overall bike weight for a competitive edge. The laser-cut teeth provide a confident grip to a rider’s boot and the open structure ensures that mud and debris easily clear from the peg.

The magnesium-colored cleats look great on any MX bike and ProTaper’s five part-numbers for the peg ensure confident fitment to all popular motocross motorcycle brands. ProTaper Titanium Footpegs, along with the brand’s selection of high-performance handlebars for off-road and adventure bikes, are available now at ProTaper dealerships around the country.

Moose Chromoly Steep Front Sprockets

Moose Racing is reintroducing its full line of replacement front sprockets, machined from high tensile strength, impact, and wear-resistant chromoly steel to minimize deformation, corrosion, and high-temperature deterioration. Inner splines are broached to provide maximum spline-to-countershaft contact to distribute driveline forces over the largest possible surface area. The sprockets are heat-treated and then finished with nickel plating for corrosion resistance and lubricity. Each sprocket is quality checked by a Computer Measurement Machine (CMM) to exactly match OEM design specifications. Fitments are available for Two Wheel Dirt, ADV, and ATV applications.

Answer Racing 25 Collection

The Answer 25 line offers new looks and technology focused on helping riders who push the edge of their performance. The Answer 25 boasts three distinct gear collections – Elite, Arkon, and Syncron – each catering to a specific rider’s needs and preferences.

The Elite Series represents the pinnacle of Answer Racing’s craftsmanship. Featuring premium materials like 100% polyester stretch woven chassis and full-grain genuine leather knee panels, the Elite gear delivers unparalleled comfort, mobility, and durability for the most demanding riders.

The Arkon Series strikes a perfect balance between performance and value. Constructed with durable 600D Oxford polyester and incorporating a comfortable Attack Position pattern, the Arkon gear is ideal for riders who prioritize both quality and affordability.

The Syncron Series offers an entry point into the Answer Racing experience, without compromising functionality. The Syncron jerseys utilize moisture-wicking polyester fabric to keep riders cool and dry and the pants boast a combination of durable oxford fabrics and high-performance knee panels for enhanced protection.

All three of the collections are available in adult and youth sizes.

The Answer lineup also offers three glove styles to accommodate different riding preferences, whether riders prioritize breathability (Aerlite), comfort and grip (Ascent), or a combination of both (Peak).

River Road Riding Gear

River Road’s lineup of apparel for motorcycle riders is now arriving at motorcycle dealerships in the U.S. While initially announced in Q3 2023, distribution of River Road products took longer than planned.

Shortly after the introduction of the new line of riding gear, the River Road brand was acquired by Turn 14 Distribution. Turn 14 Distribution systems use the high standards of the automotive aftermarket (ACES and PIES), so onboarding of the distributor’s acquired and distributed brands included an upgrade to the data on product naming, tracking, fitment, and describing product features. The use of these tools gives Turn 14 Distribution dealers more access to exactly the parts they need with greater efficiency for the dealership parts staff. With the upgrade in place for River Road, dealers have full access to all the riding gear from the latest product launch.

River Road’s new collection marks the return of the brand, which launched in 1998. The products include classic and modern-styled leather jackets and riding shirts, leather vests, gloves, chaps, and helmets. This is the largest product launch ever for the River Road brand, with eight jackets styled for men and women, five styles of vests, four choices of chaps, twelve different styles of gloves, and thirteen helmets. All of the apparel categories include products for men and women.

Many of the items are constructed using high-tech materials, such as breathable mesh fabric, Thinsulate insulation, and Powerstretch gussets. Designs include many pockets that snap or zip, articulated sleeves, and removable liners.

AudioFormz Stereo Roof Tops for Segway UT10 Crew

Segway Powersports has partnered with powersports and marine aftermarket audio specialists, Audioformz, to offer premium stereo rooftop systems for the Segway UT10 Crew. Each AudioFormz Stereo Roof Top features robust marine-grade amplifiers and speakers tailored for rugged conditions. Fused with cutting-edge electronics and top-of-the-line speakers, all housed within a handcrafted fiberglass rooftop, these audio systems provide an immersive sound experience.

