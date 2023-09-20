PSB shares September aftermarket products

Powersports Business has highlighted some of the latest aftermarket product releases from Drag Specialties, Rockford Fosgate, Moose Racing, and SSV Works:

Drag Specialties Front Axle Kit

Machined from chrome-moly steel, the Drag Specialties front axle kit includes an axle and spacers. And the bright chrome finish on the axle and hardware makes a bike stand out. The kit is available for 2018-2023 FXFB/FXFBS, 2018, 2019, 2023 FXBR with ABS only, 2018-2020 FXBRS with ABS only and 2018-2021 FLSB/FLSL models. The suggested retail price is $94.95.

Drag Specialties Mechanical Clutch Lever Assemblies

The Drag Specialties mechanical clutch lever assemblies feature an aluminum construction and are available in a chrome or matte black finish. OEM or equivalent switch housings can be used with these assemblies. The assemblies are available for 2018-2023 Softail models and have a suggested retail price range of $69.95 to $70.95.

Drag Specialties Freedom Touring Seat

The new Freedom Touring seat features a 5 ¾-inch tall driver support with unique styling and is covered in Solar-Reflective leather to keep seating area cool in direct sunlight by as much as 25 F and high-quality automotive-grade vinyl on the sides. The seating area is contoured for maximum comfort and is made narrow up front for better leg clearance. The seat also works with the EZ Glide frame-mounted receiver mechanism to accept EZ Glide backrests. It will also work with H-D and OEM frame-mounted backrest mechanisms and backrest pads.

Available for 2009-2023 FLHT/ FLHR/ FLHX/ FLHTC/ FLHTCU/ FLHTCUTG/ FLTRX/ FLTRU/ FLTRK/ FLRT models (except 2023 FLHXSE/FLTRXSE). All mounting hardware is included and the U.S. made product has a suggested retail price of $509.95.

Drag Specialties Inner Clutch Hub

The Drag Specialties improved inner clutch hub is a direct replacement for the stock hub and has a reinforced insert for improved durability. The hub is available for 2018-2023 Softail models and is a bolt-on replacement for stock clutch hub OEM #37000239. It works with all the OEM clutch components and has a suggested retail price of $133.95.

Drag Specialties Standard-Length ABS Rear Brake Lines

The Drag Specialties standard-length stainless steel rear brake lines feature black vinyl-coated braided lines with chrome steel fittings, and each meet DOT specifications. The rear brake lines are available for 2014-2023 FLHT/FLHR/FLHX/FLTR models with ABS. The master cylinder to ABS controller line replaces OEM #41800012 with a suggested retail of $177.95. The caliper to ABS controller line uses the standard brake light switch and replaces OEM #41800541. The U.S. made product has a suggested retail of $96.95.

Rockford Fosgate All-In-One Roof System

The Rockford Fosgate Ranger Roof Audio System is an all-in-one audio system that is element-ready with UV protection and designed to stand up to water, salt, and whatever else thrown its way. With the Rockford Fosgate Color Optix plug-and-play controller and app, Ranger owners can personalize their lighting experience. The purpose-built audio system is designed for both two- and four-seat Polaris Rangers.

RNGR18-ROOF4M2 (Four-Seater) Advertisement (8) 8-inch Color OptixTM M2 Series Speakers

(2) 10-inch Color OptixTM M2 Series Subwoofers

(1) Element ReadyTM Source Unit

(1) M5-1500X5-Watt Amplifiers

(1) PMX-3

RNGR18-ROOF2M2 (Two-Seater) (4) 8-inch Color OptixTM M2 Series Speakers

(1) Element ReadyTM Source Unit

(1) M5-1500X5-Watt Amplifiers

RNGR18-CAP2M2 (Two-Seater) (4) 8-inch Color OptixTM M2 Series Horn Speakers

(1) M5-800X4-Watt Amplifier

(2) Cargo Lights

(1) MX-CAM Back-up Camera

The Ranger Roof Audio System starts at $4,999.99 U.S. MSRP for two-seat configurations and the four seat is priced at $7,999.99 U.S. MSRP. The Rear Audio Cap is priced at $2,499.99 U.S. MSRP.

Moose Racing Alloy Rim Locks

The Moose Racing Alloy Rim Locks use are crucial for riders running a lower tire pressure or Mousse tubes. The rim locks use a metal insert that is molded into the rubber for locking rim lock to rim, and have a ribbed rubber surface to secure tire to rim. The rim locks are available in 1.60- to 2.50-inches widths to accommodate most wheel sizes. The MSRP ranges from $8.95 to $9.95, offering a lower price point than most competitors while still providing top quality and performance.

SSV Works Lighted Speaker Pod Kits

The SSV Works LIT Works is a new lighted speaker pod kit, now available for the Polaris RZR Pro Series, Polaris RZR, Polaris Ranger, Can-Am X3, and Kawasaki KRX1000.

The lighted speaker pod kits include:

JVC MR1 headunit with a backup camera (JVC does not come with Polaris Ride Command Kits)

RGB lighting controller by SSV Works

Speaker enclosures and cage pods with 6.5-inch 120-watt RGB speakers

Subwoofer enclosure with the new SSV Works 1000-watt subwoofer

Phase EQ 800.5 Amp

The LIT Works MSRP starts at $1,849.99.