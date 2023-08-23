PSB highlights August aftermarket products

Powersports Business has covered some of the latest aftermarket product releases from Z1R, Quadboss, Drag Specialties, and SVV Works:

Z1R Jackal helmet

Z1R has introduced the Jackal Patriot, bringing a new look to the Jackal helmet. The helmet is available in three stars and stripes colorways with Red, White, and Blue, all Red, and Stealth. The new graphic gives the helmet a Patriotic new look. Also included is a drop-down sun visor, making it adaptable in all lighting conditions. Add an RST red, blue, or silver shield to complete the Jackal Patriot helmet. The Jackal Patriot is available in sizes XS-3X with a suggested retail price of $169.95.

QuadBoss 360° Camera System for UTVs

QuadBoss, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the QuadBoss 360° camera system. The first-to-market accessory camera system provides side-by-side owners with a bird’s eye view of their surroundings, making it easier and safer to navigate through any terrain.

The QuadBoss 360° camera system uses four high-definition Sony cameras mounted on each side of the vehicle to capture a 360° panoramic view of the UTV’s surroundings. The feeds from each camera are rendered into a seamless composite image that provides a complete view of everything going on around the vehicle. This is an ideal solution for off-road enthusiasts who want a full view of their surroundings when navigating through rugged terrain.

The camera system is equipped with a wireless control knob that can be easily attached to the dashboard for screen operation and includes a remote control to assist with setup. It also includes an ongoing video recording function via SD card storage, allowing riders to record their adventures and relive them later. A variety of 3D/2D scene views are also available to suit each customer’s needs.

The camera system is compatible with monitors or tablets using HDMI connection/cable and has a waterproof IP68 rating. For an enhanced experience, an ultra-bright, weatherproof high-definition monitor is available (P/N 601378, sold separately). To ensure proper setup, calibration mats are required (P/N 601376, sold separately).

The QuadBoss 360° camera system is available for $1024.99 through QuadBoss dealers around the U.S.

Drag Specialties ¾ Solo Seat

The Drag Specialties café racer-inspired solo seat is designed to speed up the look of 2018-2022 Indian Scout Bobber motorcycles. The seat has a 4-inch rise at the back for added support and is made of high-quality automotive-grade seat cover material that is extremely durable. The ABS thermoformed seat base provides a perfect fit, and the carpeted bottom has rubber bumpers to keep paint scratch-free. The seat can be installed using the OEM hardware. The seat measures 22-inches long overall and is 11-inches long by 11 ¼-inches wide at the front. It is 9-inches long by 5-inches wide at the rear. The seat is available with a smooth or diamond-stitch pattern and is made in the U.S. with a suggested retail price of $305.95 – $341.95.

Drag Specialties Quick-Detach Tour Box Mounts

The Drag Specialties Quick-Detach Tour Box Mounts help take the struggle out of removing a Tour Box. Made from durable steel, the mounts come in a chrome or gloss-black finish and are compatible with OEM quick-detach mounts. The mounting bolt pattern will fit any 2006 to recent Tour Box and includes all the hardware necessary to attach the Tour Box to the mounts. The mounts are available for 2014-2023 FLHT, FLTR, FLHR and FLHX models with a suggested retail price of $169.95.

Drag Specialties Floorboard to Footpeg Conversion Mounts

The Drag Specialties Floorboard to Footpeg Conversion Mounts allow riders to switch up their foot placement. This kit allows riders to install M-Eight driver mini footboards and footpegs to models that were originally equipped with floorboards. The brackets reuse the existing brake and shift controls along with the master cylinder and come in a gloss black finish. This kit includes both the left and right brackets along with all the necessary installation hardware. The kits are available for 2018-2023 FLHC, FLHCS, FLFB, FLFBS, FLSL and FLDE models (replaces OEM #50501640) with a suggested retail price of $211.95.

Drag Specialties Heavy-Duty Outer Fairing Support Brackets

The Drag Specialties Heavy-Duty Outer Fairings Support Brackets give fairings the support they need. The outer fairing brackets are made with thick 13-gauge steel for increased strength and come with a black powdercoat for superior rust resistance. They are ideal for use on bikes that have upgraded speakers and amps and available for 1999-2013 FLHT, FLHX, FLHTCUTG, and FLHXXX models (replaces OEM #’s 58478-96B and 58479-96B). The brackets are sold as a set and have a suggested retail price of $103.95.

Drag Specialties Fuel Tank Service Cover

The Drag Specialties Fuel Tank Service Cover allows riders to protect their fuel tanks while working around them. The durable, black vinyl cover displaying the Drag Specialties logo is made to fit any Dyna, Softail, Touring or Trike model. It protects tanks from scratches and dings while a bike is being serviced. The cover has a suggested retail price of $65.95.

SSV Works Plug-&-Play Subwoofer Kit

SSV Works has released the new plug-&-play subwoofer add-on kits for select Polaris models with Ride Command. Available with an MSRP of $999.99, the three updated kits now include a 10-inch SSV Works V-Series subwoofer.

“With a thumping 1,000 Watt MAX (500 Watt RMS) SSV Works V-Series subwoofer, these kits are a perfect and easy add-on to select Polaris models that come with stock factory audio that don’t include subwoofers,” explains Trevor Kaplan, CEO, SSV Works. “Complete with pre-installed subwoofer, subwoofer enclosure, 500-watt Kicker mono amp, and plug-&-play wiring, these SSV Works kits add deep, clean bass to your system and could not be easier to install.”

The new kits are available for the Polaris Ranger with Ride-Command (RG4-1VRC), Polaris RZR with Ride-Command (RZ34-1VRC), and then Polaris RZR Pro Series with Ride-Command (RZ5-1VRC).

With its convenient plug-&-play solution, no soldering, cutting, or crimping is required. Simply bolt down the subwoofer enclosure, run the wiring, turn the key, and go.

“The kits’ fit and finish make it look as though it came straight from the factory and not stick out like a sore thumb,” Kaplan adds. “Trail ready, SSV Works equipment are built with both performance and durability in mind. Mud, dirt, water, or snow, SSV Works audio systems can handle it all.”