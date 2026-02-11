Avoid costly mistakes: Navigating warranty reimbursements

By Hillary Holmes Reaume

This article originally appeared in the January issue of Powersports Business

In today’s powersports industry, every dollar counts and warranty reimbursements can make or break your service department’s profitability. While these payments are meant to cover the cost of parts and labor for warranty work, navigating the process isn’t always straightforward. Missed deadlines, incomplete documentation, or failure to leverage state laws can leave money on the table. The good news? With the right strategy, you can turn the warranty reimbursement process from a frustrating administrative chore into a powerful profit driver. Below are practical strategies to help dealerships maximize reimbursement rates and streamline operations.

Understand state laws and OEM requirements

Most state franchise statutes require manufacturers to reimburse dealers at retail rates for warranty parts and labor, even if your Dealer Agreement says otherwise. However, these laws aren’t automatic. Review your state’s franchise law to confirm whether you are entitled to retail rates for parts and/or labor. If you qualify but are not receiving retail rates, you should consider submitting a formal request to the manufacturer to establish your retail rate for both parts and labor.

Audit your current rates

Take time to review your posted retail labor rate and parts markups against the manufacturer’s warranty reimbursement rates.

Labor: Review recent customer-pay repair orders to identify gaps between your retail rate and the warranty rate.

Parts: Calculate your average retail markup and gather supporting documentation. Many state franchise statutes include formulas for determining retail parts rates. You should review and know these calculations before making a formal request. Accuracy and compliance are key.

Strengthen documentation

Accurate and thorough documentation is the backbone of a successful warranty reimbursement process. Ensure all repair orders are complete, accurate, and properly coded. Include invoices, rate sheets, and any required summaries to support your submission. Assign a dedicated team member to oversee warranty submissions for accuracy and completeness. Errors or omissions can lead to costly delays or outright rejection.

Train your team

Your service team must understand the importance of accurate coding and documentation. If you are not doing so already, you should conduct regular training sessions to reinforce best practices and compliance requirements. When OEMs update their processes, review changes thoroughly with your team. The designated warranty reimbursement team member can take the lead on training with your oversight.

Plan ahead

Missing submission windows can cost dealerships thousands. Create a calendar to track deadlines for submissions and make it part of your workflow. Integrate the warranty reimbursement process into the day-to-day workflow of the dealership.

Maintain a centralized warranty log

Create a single database for all warranty-related activity. A centralized log helps prevent duplicate submissions, missed claims, and confusion across departments. You should consider including claim numbers, submission dates, approval status, payment dates, and any OEM communication on the warranty log. A warranty log helps improve accountability, speeds up audits, and ensures your team can quickly resolve discrepancies.

Monitor OEM policy changes

OEMs frequently update their warranty reimbursement policies, submission requirements, and timelines. Staying informed is critical. Ensure you are receiving and reviewing OEM bulletins and newsletters. Assign a team member to monitor updates and communicate changes internally. Review policy changes promptly to avoid compliance issues or missed opportunities for higher reimbursement rates. Being proactive ensures you never fall behind on new requirements that could impact your profitability.

Bottom line

Effective warranty reimbursement is a critical business strategy, well beyond a simple compliance necessity. Every additional dollar captured flows directly to your bottom line, helping cover fixed costs and maintain technician pay. In today’s competitive powersports market, optimizing this process can turn a routine administrative task into a strategic profit center. By understanding the rules, auditing rates, documenting thoroughly, training staff, and leveraging expert support, you can make warranty reimbursement work for you.

Article courtesy of Hilary Holmes Rheaume, Esq., attorney at Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A., Manchester, New Hampshire. She can be reached at hrheaume@bernsteinshur.com, or (603) 665-8839.