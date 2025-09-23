Honda announces its new e-motorcycle, WN7, to the European market

Honda Powersports is taking the next step toward total electrification across all products by unveiling its first electric motorcycle, the Honda WN7.

The WN7 is the production model of Honda’s “EV Fun Concept” exhibited at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Honda)



In 2023, Honda said it aims to be carbon neutral across all products and corporate activities by 2050, and to make all motorcycle products carbon neutral by the 2040s. The company says it is prioritizing motorcycle electrification as a core pillar of its future environmental strategy.

Honda says it will continue to respond to the diverse needs of customers by advancing efforts to create a full lineup of EVs, from commuters to Fun models, and by offering a wide variety of environmentally friendly options.

The WN7 will be Honda’s first fixed-battery electric naked bike. It is a production model designed for its EV Fun Concept first exhibited at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy, and is the first of 30 electric models Honda plans on releasing by 2030.

Honda says the WN7 delivers a quiet and smooth ride distinct from internal combustion engine models, while achieving a high level of enjoyment and the thrill of the open road.

Honda WN7 Overview

Estimated range of more than 83 miles

Features a fixed lithium-ion battery

Adopts CCS2 charger standard, enabling rapid charging from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes

Compatible with home charging, completing a full charge in under 3 hours

Slim, futuristic design unique to EVs

Performance rivals 600cc traditional gas-powered models in output and 1000cc in torque

5-inch TFT screen connects to Honda RoadSync

the WN7 is scheduled to be released to the European market in early 2026, with an MSRP of £12,999 ($17,700). Production should start later this year, and there’s no word on any distribution outside Europe at this time. Test rides of the 2026 Honda WN7 are expected to be on the EICMA 2025 schedule.