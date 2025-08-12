Three of Honda’s EV concepts take home Red Dot Design Awards

Three of Honda’s newest electric vehicle prototypes recently received Red Dot Design Concept Awards, including two electric motorcycle concept models, the EV Fun and the EV Urban, as well as the Fastport eQuad — Honda’s all-electric micromobility vehicle for last-mile delivery.

Honda’s EV Fun concept is scheduled to be available to consumers by spring 2026. (Images: Honda)

EV Fun

The EV Fun concept is Honda’s first electric sports model and is being developed as a next-generation e-motorcycle that offers a quiet, vibration-free ride that is only possible with electric power, and the slim chassis package and fixed battery provide an experience that is different from internal combustion engine motorcycles. The production model based on this concept will be a naked sports bike equivalent to a mid-sized motorcycle and is scheduled to go on sale before the spring of 2026 as the first Honda electric sports model equipped with a fixed battery.

EV Urban

The EV Urban concept features a minimalist and sophisticated styling.

The EV Urban reimagines Honda’s vision for urban electric mobility. It features an intuitive human-machine interface and the fusion of software and hardware, the EV Urban Concept offers a new experience for riders. It features minimalist and sophisticated styling that blends in with the urban landscape. The EV Urban’s software-hardware fusion embodies the Honda vision of near-future mobility that cooperates and resonates with people and society.

Fastport eQuad

The Fastport eQuad looks to revolutionize the delivery service industry.

The eQuad is a single-rider micromobility delivery vehicle that supplements the rider’s pedaling power with electric motor assistance. It features a pedal-by-wire system, which electronically transmits the rider’s pedaling input to the driving force, with a pedal-assist powertrain, boosting the rider’s pedaling with electric power.

Honda designed the Fastport eQuad as a micromobility vehicle for use in bicycle lanes, enabling companies to improve the speed and efficiency of logistics in urban areas with complex traffic environments and heavy traffic congestion. Full-scale mass production of the Fastport eQuad is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026 at a U.S. Honda facility using domestic and globally made parts.