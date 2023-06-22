PSB highlights June aftermarket products

Powersports Business has covered the latest aftermarket products released by Moose Racing and Drag Specialties.

Moose Kinetic Recovery Rope

Moose Utility Division has introduced the new Kinetic Recovery Ropes, available in 20- and 30-feet lengths. These ropes are designed to stretch to give the power of momentum and deliver extra linear force and kinetic energy to get riders out of sticky situations. Both lengths of rope are offered in a ½-inch diameter and boast a 9000-pound breaking strength. The rope comes with its own storage bag and the MSRP is listed at $59.95 for the 30-foot rope and $49.95 for the 20-foot rope.

Moose fork and shock springs

Moose Racing has released the NOK Fork Springs and Rear Shock Springs available for KTM, Husqvarna, Gas Gas, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Beta, Sherco, Suzuki, and Fantic motorcycles.

Moose NOK Fork Springs use the highest-grade chrome silicone wire, manufactured to DIN2095 grade 1 standards. The springs are cold-coiled, heat-treated, tempered, shot-peened, ground ends and polished for reduced friction and smoother performance. They are made by K-Tech with an MSRP of $139.95.

Also using the highest-grade chrome silicone wire, Moose NOK Rear Shock Springs are phosphate and powder coated to match the OEM’s colorway. All Rear Shock spring rates are +/- 2.5% accuracy and manufactured to DIN2095 Grade 1, IOS 9000/2000 standards. They are also made by K-Tech with an MSRP of $116.95.

Drag Specialties rear brake master cylinder assemblies

Drag Specialties has introduced new rear master cylinder assemblies that come fully assembled and are a direct bolt-on replacement. They are available with a high-quality chrome or gloss black finish. The assembly ensures the rear brake will operate at peak performance with a solid, smooth feel. They fit 2018 to 2023 Softail models, with the black version replacing OEM #41700460. The suggested retail price is $144.95.

Drag Specialties Forward Control Kit

The Drag Specialties Forward Control Kit allows riders to move the mid-controls forward 7.5 inches to provide a more comfortable riding position. Ideal for taller riders and for longer rides, the Forward Control Kit includes left and right brackets, a shift lever, a shifter linkage rod, a brake lever, and all necessary mounting hardware. The kit accepts most M8-style driver foot pegs (sold separately) and comes in a bright chrome or gloss black finish. This product fits all 18-23 FLXR, FXLRS, FXLRST, FXBB, FXBBS and FXST models, replacing OEM #50700061/50700060. The Drag Specialties kit has a suggested retail price of $504.95.

Drag Specialties Predator Seat

The Drag Specialties Predator Seat adds a unique style to a bike. It features a 6.5-inch-tall driver support that gently slopes down to the passenger seat area and is designed narrower at the front for better leg clearance. It is constructed with a high-quality automotive-grade vinyl cover and molded polyurethane foam for maximum comfort and styling. The 3/16-inch thermoformed ABS seat base gives the perfect fit while the carpeted bottom protects the bike's paint. The Predator fits with most Drag Specialties and H-D sissy bars and is available in Smooth or Double Diamond stitch w/ black, red or silver thread for 2018 to 2023 FLSB, FXLR, FXLRS, and FXLRST models. Made in the U.S., suggested retail price starts at $374.95.

Drag Specialties Canbus Handlebar Switches

The Drag Specialties Canbus Handlebar Switches provide an upgrade to the controls of a bike, placing all necessary buttons right at the rider’s fingertips. The right-side module includes the front brake switch, a 48-inch-long wire harness and turn signal reserve wire. The left-side module includes the clutch switch, a 48-inch-long wire harness and turn signal reserve wire. The module and connectors are durable, IP66-rated and do not include the turn signals. The buttons come in a black finish and are available for 2011 to 2020 Softail models without cruise control, 12-17 FXD and 14-20 XL models. The left- and right-side modules are each sold with a suggested retail price of $114.95.

Advertisement

Drag Specialties Laced Wheels

The Drag Specialties 40 spoke tube-type Laced Wheels feature chrome rims, hubs and spokes, to give a bike an eye-catching appeal. The wheels come fully assembled and trued with bearings installed and end play set. They use OEM mounting hardware and are designed to use OEM style rotors, pulleys and sprockets. The front wheel measures 19x2.5 inches (replaces OEM #43312-84) and has a suggested retail price of $369.95. The rear wheel measures 16x3 inches (replaces OEM #40975-86) and has a suggested retail price of $385.95 Wheels fit ’86-’99 XL models.