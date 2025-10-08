AudioDistributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Tim Page joins Maxxsonics as western regional sales manager

The StaffOctober 8, 2025

Maxxsonics has named Tim Page as its new western regional sales manager, bringing more than 40 years of experience in car, marine, and powersports audio.

At Maxxsonics, Page will lead the Western U.S. territory, working closely with independent reps and distributors to strengthen dealer support and expand market presence. (Photo: Maxxsonics)

The company says Page is already making an impact by signing new accounts and building relationships with dealers across the western region.

“Tim brings instant energy and focus to our team,” says Eddie Ramirez, national sales manager. “He’s already winning business and creating new opportunities for our dealers. His ability to connect, motivate, and deliver is exactly what we need as we accelerate growth in 2025.”

Page has held sales and leadership roles with Kenwood, Alpine, Directed, and Soundstream, earning a strong reputation for driving brand growth and managing dealer networks. At Maxxsonics, he will lead the Western U.S. territory, working closely with independent reps and distributors to strengthen dealer support and expand market presence.

“Maxxsonics is one of the leading forces in audio and powersports, and I’m excited to be part of the team,” says Page. “The UTV category is impressive, as well as audio in all categories.”

Ramirez adds that Page’s joining Maxxsonics now is good timing and a good fit. “His understanding of the dealer landscape is already producing results.”

The company says that with Page on board, it shows its commitment to dealer growth and innovation across its brands, which include MB Quart, Hifonics, Crunch, and Autotek.

