NPA returns as sponsor of Accelerate Conference in Dallas

Powersports Business is pleased to announce that National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has signed on as a returning Gold-level sponsor of the Accelerate Conference, set for Nov. 5-7 in Dallas.

As a longtime supporter of PSB's in-person events, NPA will return as a Gold-level sponsor of one of the most important dealer events of the year at Accelerate in Dallas this November.

NPA is a well-known name among PSB readers as a longtime supporter of our in-person events for over a decade. The remarketing company is returning to Dallas as a sponsor after helping launch Accelerate in Atlanta. If your dealership’s pre-owned inventory sales are a growing part of your business, NPA will educate you on how to capitalize on it most effectively. If your dealership’s pre-owned sales strategy needs guidance, NPA can assist you during the event.

The NPA team is looking forward to meeting with dealers at the Accelerate Conference in Dallas this year and showcasing the benefits of its Value Guide Pro, its most powerful powersport pricing tool ever. The guide is based on more than 20 years of market data and historical trends. The proprietary machine learning model recognizes patterns in vehicle pricing behavior based on inputs like seasonality, depreciation, region, mileage, and condition to provide the most accurate estimate wholesale valuation for a powersport vehicle.

