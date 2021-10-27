Home > News > Dealers > Get an early look at the dealer conference seminar on inventory (video)

Get an early look at the dealer conference seminar on inventory (video)

By: Dave McMahon October 27, 2021

Wondering what some of the seminars are going to look like at the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Nov. 8-10 in Atlanta?

Well, you are not the only one. That's why we reached out to Mike Murray, VP of Sales at National Powersport Auctions (NPA), to get an early look at his Nov. 9 seminar for dealers titled "Capitalizing on your Pre-Owned Inventory."

The 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference sponsors, with company representatives in attendance at their booths, are:

Register for the conference by clicking here.

Copyright © 2021 • Powersports BusinessContact UsAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy