NPA names Robinson to new post in Sacramento

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) announced the promotion of Austin Robinson as the new general operations manager of its Sacramento facility. In this new role, Robinson will be responsible for all day-to-day operations along with the growth and leadership of the NPA Sacramento team.

"We are very excited to have Austin [Robinson] transfer to our NPA Sacramento location to take over as the general operations manager,” said Jeff Kinney, vice president of Operations. “Austin has worked his way through the ranks, starting as a condition report (CR) writer, became a factory production manager and then CR manager for all locations. Robinson has proven himself through hard work and dedication while having integrity and a strong character.”

Austin Robinson

Robinson has been with NPA for 13 years and has worked in most roles with the operations team at NPA San Diego.

“I look forward to this new adventure with NPA and moving to Sacramento,” Robinson said. “I enjoy working with and being surrounded by motorcycles and a diverse team that is always willing to help one another. This new position provides me with the ability to work with a great team and build new relationships with dealers and clients.”