NPA continues sponsorship of USMCA in 2022

The United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) announced their continued partnership with National Powersport Auctions (NPA) to expand and connect coaching benefits to more new riders.

NPA manages the sale and distribution of thousands of used motorcycles across the country. With current and new riders consistently choosing used models as their go-to motorcycle, coordinating and communicating the benefits of certified coaching to these enthusiasts can have a massive effect on our industry’s future.

“We at NPA know the importance of rider education and connection, which is why we are so pleased to continue our support with the USMCA and MotorcycleCoaching.org,” NPA CEO Jim Woodruff said. “With the USMCA recently launching their new Motorcycle Coaching app, it’s going to be easier than ever for riders to connect with a certified coach in their area to get the rider education and coaching they need to become lifelong motorcyclists. We are committed to growing ridership with them through 2022.”

“We are excited to have NPA continue their support with the USMCA into 2022,” said Lindsey Scheltema, USMCA executive director. “The opportunity to work with them another year will help the USMCA raise awareness of MotorcycleCoaching.org in new markets which will help connect more motorcycle riders to certified coaches in their area to help become safer, smarter riders. We are grateful for their partnership in 2022.”