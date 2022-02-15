NPA launches Value Guide Pro to ramp up valuations

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced the launch of its newest and most powerful vehicle valuation tool, NPA Value Guide Pro. NPA Value Guide Pro is the powersport industry’s first AI-driven valuation tool to project estimated values for a major powersport vehicle, in real-time, based on dealer inputs.

NPA’s Value Guide continues to be the gold standard for dealers across the nation. Dealers will get more complete and accurate values on their powersport vehicles with this newest iteration. Based on 20-plus years of market data and historical trends, the machine learning technology within Value Guide Pro recognizes vehicle pricing patterns and considers seasonality, depreciation, region, mileage, and condition to provide the most accurate wholesale value estimate for that vehicle. Dealers are in complete control, as they can adjust the vehicle attributes to best reflect the condition of the unit. NPA’s proprietary algorithm also regularly retrains, re-learns and updates valuations based on multiple data sets including auction transactions and various market factors. Value Guide Pro is constantly learning, making it truly one-of-a-kind in the powersports industry.

With NPA Value Guide Pro, users can see up to two years of transaction data in a rich, interactive charting interface that provides trend level analysis aimed at supporting better business decisions.

Users can adjust the timeframe to see transaction history and plot points for specific seasons or months. Even if a requested vehicle’s characteristics fall outside of the AI model’s parameters (age, condition & mileage) to return a value, Value Guide Pro will still show all available auction transactions, just like Value Guide Plus does today.

“We are very excited to launch NPA Value Guide Pro to our dealers, which has been in the works for over two years,” said NPA CEO Jim Woodruff. “Value Guide Pro is the first of its kind and delivers an entirely new level of performance over our traditional Value Guide. It uses machine learning and a proprietary algorithm built by NPA to provide dealers with more complete and more precise actual cash value estimates, not just an average of auction transactions. This allows dealers to have more complete and current values each and every time they use it.”

Value Guide Pro is a subscription-based product available to NPA members, and dealers can subscribe through their NPA dealer account for the low price of $25 a month. Dealers are billed monthly and there is no long-term commitment.

For more information, please visit our https://www.npauctions.com/cp/NMValueGuidePro or contact your NPA Territory Sales Manager.