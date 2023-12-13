New Jersey powersports/auto dealership goes up for auction

The former site of the Muller Powersports and Certified Cars, a popular dealer in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, is scheduled to be auctioned in February, according to a Leighvalleylive.com report. The contents of the building will be auctioned off online.

The former location of Muller Powersports and Muller Certified Cars will be auctioned in February. (Photo: Loopnet.com)

According to the report, the lot price was not included in the online listing. However, interested buyers are encouraged to reach out to the listing agent. Muller Powersports and Muller Certified Cars was the last known tenant at the property at 630 and 640 Memorial Pkwy, which closed unexpectedly this past year.

A.J. Willner Auctions has been tasked with selling off the former dealer’s inventory of pre-owned motorcycles, ATVs, “waverunners” and other vehicles, along with parts and repair equipment that was left inside the showroom.

For more information and to see offers for immediate sale, call (908) 789-9999. The auction ends Dec. 19.