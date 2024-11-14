Parkway Cycle relocates to Greater Boston Motorsports

Parkway Cycle has served the Boston area for over 50 years with its selection of motorcycles, ATVs, PWCs and outdoor power equipment. The dealership is looking forward to continuing its journey in a new location with Greater Boston Motorsports. “We look forward to serving our customers with greater convenience and resources,” read an email sent to customers.

Parkway Cycle has announced it will be relocating the dealership to the Greater Boston Motorsports location at 1098 Massachusetts Avenue, in Arlington, Massachusetts, on November 26. “This move represents an exciting step toward enhancing our offerings and customer service by bringing our operations under one roof with Greater Boston Motorsports,” the email says.

To ensure a seamless experience for its customers, the dealership has arranged for its OEM lineup of Yamaha, Honda, Ariens, Suzuki and Kymco vehicles to be serviced at its other locations in the area. New England Powersports owns four other locations in the region.