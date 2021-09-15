Yamaha expands off-road lineup for 2022

Building on momentum from last year's unveiling of the RMAX Wolverines, Yamaha is adding a new version to the lineup while also bringing back some classic favorites to its 2022 ATV and UTV lineups which were unveiled this week.

New is the 2022 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport. As opposed to the regular RMAX2 1000, the Sport model is aimed at more aggressive drivers looking for more sporty handling. It is fitted with Fox clicker shocks with exterior high- and low-speed compression adjustments, plus dual springs and a crossover coupling for adjustable preload.

The Sport also gets a tire upgrade in the form of 30-inch GBC Terra Master 10-ply rated radial tires all the way around.

Otehrwise, a usual assortment of Wolverine, Viking, Grizzly and Kodiak adult-sized machine return, as do more youth-focused Grizzly 90, Raptor 90 and FFZ50 models.

Here's the full press release from Yamaha:

Yamaha Expands Proven Off-Road Lineup for 2022

New Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport Headlines Yamaha’s Side-by-Side Lineup

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the majority of their Proven Off-Road ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles for model year 2022, highlighted by the new high-performing, extremely capable Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport, based off the best-in-class RMAX 1000 platform to further redefine the recreational SxS segment.

“The Wolverine RMAX 1000 is redefining recreational off-roading by providing unmatched comfort, capability and confidence-inspiring performance,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager, in a company press release. “This year, we’re expanding the Wolverine line with a new RMAX2 1000 Sport variation with added user-benefits, including another level of suspension adjustability for personalized handling and performance.”

The new 2022 model lineup includes:

New 2022 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport

2022 RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000

2022 Wolverine X2 and Wolverine X4

2022 Viking and Viking VI

2022 Grizzly

2022 Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450

2022 Grizzly 90, Raptor 90, and YFZ50

2022 Wolverine RMAX 1000

Wolverine RMAX 1000 models are powered by an advanced 999cc twin-cylinder engine housed in an optimized chassis, and available in two- and four-seat configurations. Power and engine braking in the RMAX 1000 can be tailored for a variety of off-road situations with Yamaha’s D-Mode in LE, XT-R and Sport models (pre-wired and available as a Yamaha Genuine Accessory in RMAX 1000 R-Spec versions) via the Yamaha Chip-Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system. Yamaha’s D-Mode offers three power-delivery settings to match the driver’s mindset and trail conditions: “Crawl” for smooth throttle control and full engine braking in slow-speed, technical driving situations; “Trail” with linear throttle response for a fun, relaxed ride with full engine braking; and “Sport” with a quick throttle response and optimized engine braking for an overall aggressive, fast-paced experience. To further match each unique terrain and driving style, all three D-Mode settings utilize the RMAX1000’s full engine power and 8,500 rpm redline.

RMAX4 1000 XT-R

The new 2022 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport is designed to bring a whole new level of performance to sport-minded drivers, states Yamaha. It features new adjustable FOX 2.0 shocks aimed at delivering quality damping feel at higher speeds, without sacrificing low-speed comfort. The new shocks include 24 clicks of high- and low-speed compression adjustment, dual springs and a crossover coupling for adjustable pre-load; the result is a sportier handling feel with increased high-speed bottoming resistance. The RMAX2 1000 Sport retains its best-in-class 13.8-inches of ground clearance, 14.2-inches of front, and 16.9-inches of rear suspension travel for ultimate capability in nearly any terrain.

In addition to new sport-inspired color, graphics and seat cover design, the RMAX2 1000 Sport dons a “square” tire setup (same size front and rear) with new 30-inch GBC Terra Master 10-ply rated radial tires for versatile riding options and rugged durability. Featuring a unique asymmetrical design with each side different than the other, the Terra Masters offer contrasting ride and handling characteristics, depending on the setup: “Side A,” the stock setup, offers a larger void ratio with horizontal lugs for soft to intermediate terrain, increasing forward acceleration and enhanced braking; “Side B” offers a smaller void ratio with circumferential grooves for improved grip in the corners and a greater contact patch on intermediate to hard off-road surfaces.

Additional Wolverine RMAX2 1000 enhancements include new 14-inch cast aluminum color-matched beadlock wheels on Sport and XT-R models – the first factory-installed beadlock wheels on a Wolverine – for a unique, durable and functional design with aggressive styling. Also, RMAX 1000 XT-R vehicles now have a factory-installed SSV audio system, with second-row speakers added to the RMAX4 1000 LE versions (R-Spec and Sport models are pre-wired for the Yamaha Genuine Accessory audio kit), and the RMAX4 1000 R-Spec now comes with a suntop.

RMAX2 1000 R-Spec

Additional 2022 Wolverine RMAX 1000 features include:

Ultra-reliable Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by a Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha’s rugged On-Command system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha’s Speed Management System (pre-wired on all RMAX 1000, standard in RMAX2 1000 LE and all RMAX4 1000 models), which limits the vehicle’s top speed to 25 mph by simply turning a removable key, making it ideal for work sites and other specialized operating conditions.

Yamaha Adventure Pro dash-mounted and fully integrated on XT-R and LE models, but lockable and removable for maximum exploration and adventure sharing (pre-wired on R-Spec and Sport models).

Heavy-duty Warn VRX 4,500-pound winch factory-installed on XT-R and LE versions (prewiring and mounting points on R-Spec and Sport models).

3-way adjustable FOX QS3 (R-Spec and XT-R models) or iQS (LE models) shocks mounted to wide-arc A-arms for high-quality damping and maximum clearance.

Yamaha’s torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS), providing light-effort steering, balanced feedback, and precise steering-character to reduce vibration and driver fatigue.

Comfort-focused automotive interior with industry-exclusive soft-touch points.

Bright LED headlights, marker lights, taillights with class-exclusive reverse lights, and interior lighting, including backlit switches.

2,000-pound towing capacity via a standard 2-inch hitch receiver.

600-pound-rated bed capacity with easy-to-operate automotive-style tailgate.

Hydraulic piston-assist dump bed for optimal utility use on two-seat models.

Simple-to-stow full-size rear seats on RMAX4 1000 vehicles allows versatility for expanded cargo or passenger capacity.

30-inch square tire setup on two-seat models and 29-inch staggered tire setup on 4-seat models, all set on 14-inch wheels, minimizing pinch-flats and maximizing off-road capability and durability.

The 2022 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 R-Spec is available nationwide starting at $20,699 MSRP in a new Armor Grey / Yellow, with the RMAX4 1000 R-Spec starting at $22,699 MSRP. The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport is available in a new Team Yamaha Blue at $22,599 MSRP. XT-R Editions are available in a new Tactical Black / Carbon Metallic with Maxxis Carnivore tires, a heavy duty WARN winch, FOX QS3 shocks, and a stylish paint and graphics package starting at $23,899 MSRP. LE models are available in a new Matte Silver with all XT-R upgrades, plus FOX iQS shocks and the factory-installed stereo system starting at $24,399 MSRP.

2022 Wolverine X2 and Wolverine X4

The 2022 Wolverine X2 and Wolverine X4 are engineered to deliver superior handling, especially on tight, technical trails. Smooth, ultra-quiet power comes from an 847cc twin-cylinder engine, along with Yamaha’s Real World Tech including its Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by the company’s 10-Year Belt Warranty, Yamaha’s On-Command System with 2WD, 4WD and 4WD with full differential lock, and Yamaha’s exclusive EPS.

Additional 2022 Wolverine X2 and X4 features include:

27-inch GBC Dirt Commander radial tires with eight-ply rated construction for increased ground clearance, traction and durability.

Independent double wishbone suspension with anti-sway bar offering 8.7-inches of travel in the front, and 9.3-inches of travel in the rear. Wolverine X4 models are also equipped with self-adjusting rear shock absorbers.

2,000-pound towing capacity via the standard 2-inch hitch receiver.

600-pound-rated bed capacity with an easy-to-operate automotive-style tailgate.

Yamaha Speed Management System on select trim levels (pre-wired for all Wolverine models).

Pre-wiring for Yamaha Adventure Pro, WARN winch (on non-equipped models), and additional accessories.

Hydraulic piston-assist dump bed for optimal utility on two-seat models.

Simple-to-stow full-size rear seats, allowing for expanded cargo or passenger capacity on 4-seat models.

All Wolverine X2 and X4 models receive a suntop and XT-R Editions are now equipped with a center rearview mirror. Further XT-R trimmings include a WARNVRX 4500 winch, high-quality graphics, painted Tactical Black / Carbon Metallic bodywork, and fully-adjustable KYB piggyback shocks with spring preload, rebound and high- and low-speed compression damping (now also upfitted to Wolverine X4 R-Spec vehicles). The Wolverine X4 XT-R retains the advanced self-leveling rear shocks to provide a plush ride, as well as help maintain optimized ground clearance based on the terrain and cargo.

The 2022 Wolverine X2 and X4 R-Spec models are available in Armor Grey / Yellow and Realtree Edge starting at $14,899 MSRP, and XT-R Editions in Tactical Black / Carbon Metallic starting at $16,499 MSRP.

2022 Viking and Viking VI

Yamaha’s Viking and Viking VI SxS vehicles are equipped with Yamaha’s powerful 700-class engine, combined with a comfortable cab with room for three to six people.

2022 Viking and Viking VI features include:

Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by a 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha On-Command System with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha’s speed- and torque-sensitive EPS.

1,500-pound towing capacity via a standard 2-inch hitch receiver.

600-pound-rated bed capacity with an easy-to-operate automotive-style tailgate.

Hydraulic piston-assist dump bed with a rugged rubber cargo bed mat.

The Viking and Viking VI will be available in Tactical Green with a suntop starting at $13,899 MSRP or Realtree Edge starting at $14,299 MSRP. 2022 Viking and Viking VI Ranch Edition models now feature the RMAX 1000-style center rearview mirror and are available in a Copper Metallic painted bodywork with color-matched interior, under-seat storage, cast aluminum wheels, comfort-grip steering wheel, overfenders, center rearview mirror, rear grab bar, and distinct Ranch Edition badging starting at $14,599 MSRP.

2022 Recreational and Utility ATVs

Yamaha’s 2022 Recreational and Utility ATVs are designed to offer the best of both worlds – capable of heavy-duty ranch or farm work, while providing endless fun on the trails. The 2022 Grizzly delivers a blend of big-bore power and performance for a smooth and powerful ride. The 2022 Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450 combine durability and reliability with class-leading capability.

Grizzly SE

2022 Recreational and Utility ATV features include:

Yamaha’s 700-class liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine on all Grizzly and Kodiak 700 models, with the Grizzly having an optimized engine character for recreational riding and the Kodiak 700’s skewed toward all-day comfort and smooth operation.

421cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine on all Kodiak 450 models.

Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by the company’s 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha On-Command System with 2WD, 4WD limited slip and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha torque- and speed-sensitive EPS on all Grizzly and select Kodiak models.

Prewiring for the Yamaha Adventure Pro on all Grizzly ATVs.

The 2022 Yamaha Grizzly is available in Armor Gray / Yellow and Realtree Edge starting at $10,299 MSRP. The Matte Silver Special Edition Grizzly package is available for $10,899 MSRP and the Tactical Black / Carbon Metallic XT-R edition is available for $11,299 MSRP. Kodiak 700 models are available in Tactical Green and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge starting at $7,599 MSRP, with EPS models starting at $9,199 MSRP. The Tactical Black Special Edition Kodiak 700 package is available for $10,199 MSRP. Kodiak 450 models are available in Steel Blue, Tactical Green, and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge starting at $6,499 MSRP, while the Kodiak 450 EPS is available in Tactical Green and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge starting at $7,599 MSRP. The Kodiak 450 Special Edition in Steel Blue starts at $7,899 MSRP.

2022 Youth ATVs

The 2022 Grizzly 90 combines Yamaha’s performance and versatility with a 90-cc engine and CVT transmission for entry-level riders 10-years-old and up to develop their off-road abilities. The youth model offers several Grizzly features including mud-protection fenders, trail-pointed comfort suspension, front and rear cargo racks, and new Grizzly-tread tires. The 2022 Grizzly 90 is available in Armor Gray at $3,199 MSRP.

The Raptor 90 and YFZ50

The 2022 Raptor 90 brings the world of sport ATVs to riders ages 10 and up. With sporty styling based on the Raptor 700R, this entry-level ATV is available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White at $3,199 MSRP.

The YFZ50 introduces the world of sport ATVs to riders ages 6 and up. Inspired by the YFZ450R, this youth ATV is available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White at $2,199 MSRP.