Pirelli announces 2023 RYAO road racing schedule

Pirelli Tire North America has announced the return of the RYAO road racing program this year. The RYAO program will take place at upcoming Championship Cup Series (CCS) and American Sportbike Racing (ASRA) events throughout the U.S., consisting of 10 events and beginning at Autobahn Speedway on April 22-23. Riders can race in any number of classes for a flat fee.

“The Pirelli RYAO program continues to gain popularity amongst racers each year, and we are looking forward to growing it even more for 2023,” said Oscar Solis, senior racing manager, Pirelli. “When going to the racetrack, everyone wants to get in as much racing as possible on their DIABLO Superbike slicks. This program provides racers the perfect opportunity to do just that. We encourage everyone to pre-enter as soon as possible to secure their registration code through the Pirelli local trackside vendor for each event.”

Pirelli's has announced the return of the RYAO racing program for 2023. Photo courtesy of Brian J. Nelson

Pirelli’s local trackside vendor will have 15 registration codes for each event. Riders can sign up, input the code, and the difference will be credited to their account for future use. Anyone with a valid ASRA license can use the codes, and they will also cover the gate fee at each track.

2023 Pirelli RYAO events

April 22-23: Autobahn Speedway | Farrell Performance (920) 236-0000 June 10-11: Blackhawk Farms Raceway | Farrell Performance (920) 236-0000 June 17-18: Summit Point Raceway | Metric Devil Motorsports (610) 833-8271 July 1-2: New Jersey Motorsports Park | Metric Devil Motorsports (610) 833-8271 July 8-9: Roebling Road Raceway | Podium Motorsports (912) 655-1433 July 29-30: North Carolina Bike | Trackside Tires (301) 232-5542 Advertisement August 5-6: Homestead International Speedway | Mark Tenn Motorsports (561) 281-1297 August 19-20: Roebling Road Raceway | Podium Motorsports (912) 655-1433 August 26-27: Autobahn Speedway | Farrell Performance (920) 236-0000 September 30-October 1: North Carolina Bike | Trackside Tires (301) 232-5542