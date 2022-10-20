Shane Narbonne wins Bagger Racing League aboard Pirelli tires

Pirelli Tire North America commends Shane Narbonne, Trask Performance racer, for winning his second Bagger Racing League Series Championship. He competed in the Bagger GP class aboard his Pirelli DIABLO Superbike equipped Harley-Davidson at Daytona International Speedway.

“I want to give a huge thank you to Pirelli for the amazing support they’ve provided me all season,” said Narbonne. “The tires Pirelli produces are just amazing and allow me to go out on the track and perform at the highest level. Also, thank you to Oscar and his entire team for their support on and off of the track. Pirelli Nation, we did it!”

Shane Narbonne captured his second consecutive Bagger GP class title in Daytona.

Narbonne displayed speed and consistency throughout the four-round championship, finishing the season with two wins and two runner-up finishes. As the checkered flag waved in Daytona, he would be crowned champion with 22 points to spare on his nearest competitor.

“The Trask team with Shane as the pilot has been very exciting to work with,” said Oscar Solis, senior racing manager of Pirelli. “They have come a very long way from their first race in 2021 to now. The entire team work extremely hard day in and day out and are always up for the challenge. Congrats to Shane and every member of the Trask racing team!”

Trask Performance and Narbonne captured two wins out of four races.

Whether it’s a superbike or v-twin, Pirelli is a great motorcycle tire of choice for North American riders looking to reach the top step of the podium and log fast laps at events and series that do not have a spec tire rule. Narbonne’s Harley-Davidson Road Glide 1753 relied on the performance of the DIABLO Superbike range, displaying the capability and performance required to compete at the highest level in bagger racing.