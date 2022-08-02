Pirelli to be 2022 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship tire sponsor

Pirelli will serve as a tire sponsor for the 41st annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The event will be held at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch August 1-6. Pirelli will be on-site to provide technical assistance and advice to all racers competing on SCORPION MX tires.

Pirelli remains dedicated to providing amateur racers access to the very same tires used by the brand’s professional racers and factory race teams, including 9-time World Champion and recent Pro Motocross Championship competitor Antonio Cairoli and World Champions such as Tim Gajser and Jeffrey Herlings. Continuing with the approach of “we sell what we race, we race what we sell” ensures the development of the SCORPION MX range and that the consumer is receiving the latest technology available for motocross-specific tracks.

“The grassroots part of the sport remains incredibly important to Pirelli and that is why we’ve continued to up our support for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in 2022,” Nick Walton, off-road race manager of Pirelli said. “Each year the up-and-comers continue to take their riding to the next level and we are excited to roll out the semi-truck and provide them with the support needed to succeed. As a brand, everything Pirelli does is geared towards putting the best products possible into the consumer's hands.”

Loretta Lynn’s brings decades of history within the sport and has played an instrumental role in helping shape some of the sport's brightest stars. Pirelli’s 18-wheeler race transporter will be set up on vendor row, servicing racers and families who have sacrificed so much throughout the year for the opportunity to compete. Pirelli will support a wide variety of racers for 2022, including race teams such as Club MX Yamaha, BarX Suzuki, rising minibike stars and returning professional racers such as Jimmy Albertson.

The SCORPION MX lineup ranges from 10-inch to 21-inch sizing and offers race-winning performance for 50cc – 450cc riders. Pirelli’s motocross range consists of three primary tread patterns – the SCORPION MX Soft, SCORPION MX32 Mid Soft and SCORPION MX32 Mid Hard. Pirelli racers will use the SCORPION MX32 Mid Soft front and rear tires as a starting point when the gates drop in Tennessee. The SCORPION MX Soft rear will be an option for riders who are looking to get that extra traction during an early morning moto or if rain is in the forecast due to the softer and deeper soil.