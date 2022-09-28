Pirelli and Maxime Renaux celebrate class victory at Motocross of Nations

Pirelli Tire North America celebrated a successful weekend at the Motocross of Nations at RedBud MX Park where more than 78,000 fans attended to cheer on their respective countries. It was the 75thevent which marked the fifth time in its history that it has been held on American soil.

Rain showers throughout the day left the track soft and muddy as riders relied on the performance of Pirelli’s SCORPION MX32 Mid Soft front and SCORPION MX Soft rear tires. Monster Energy Yamaha rider Maxime Renaux captured the overall victory in the MXGP class, carrying the French team to runner-up in the nations class.

Renaux, competing aboard a 450 for the first time at the MXoN, rode to an impressive third place in Race 1. He would return even stronger for Race 3, taking a hard-fought win. His 3-1 scores were enough to emerge triumphant in the MXGP class individual results. Mitch Evans was impressive aboard his HRC Honda, grabbing fifth in Race 1 to land third overall on the podium with Australia in the nations class.

“The Motocross of Nations is such a special race within our sport,” Nick Walton, off-road race manager of Pirelli said. “The atmosphere is unmatched, and it’s an event that Pirelli has a long history of success at, which continued once again in 2022. More riders chose Pirelli inside of the top-10 than any other brand, demonstrating the capability of the SCORPION MX tires on U.S. soil.”

Italy, who entered the weekend as the defending champions, saw each of the countries three racers competing with SCORPION MX tires. Red Bull KTM’s nine-time World Champion Antonio Cairoli completed the final race of his professional career, finishing sixth overall in the MXGP class. Red Bull GasGas rider Mattia Guadagnini led much of Race 2 before eventually finishing third. He would end the day sixth overall in the Open class following a crash off the start in his final moto. Andrea Adamo was seventh overall on his GasGas in the MX2 class. Italy’s consistency earned them fourth overall in the nations class.

Just behind Italy, team Belgium completed the top-five with Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jago Geerts turning some of the most impressive rides of the weekend. Geerts won the MXGP class qualifier on Saturday and finished runner-up in Race 1 and fifth overall. Belgian Jeremy Van Horebeek finished seventh overall aboard his Beta in the Open class as his professional racing career came to a close. Switzerland’s Jeremy Seewer took home a well-deserved third place overall aboard his Monster Energy Yamaha in the MXGP class.

Pirelli placed more riders inside of the top-10 than any other tire manufacturer, with six in both the MXGP and MX2 classes and five in the Open class.

MXGP Class Results (Pirelli riders in bold)

Maxime Renaux Eli Tomac Jeremy Seewer Jorge Prado Jago Geerts Antonio Cairoli Max Nagl Karlis Sabulis Mitch Evans Dean Wilson

MX2 Class Results (Pirelli riders in bold)

Justin Cooper Hunter Lawrence Marvin Musquin Liam Everts Simon Laengenfelder Kay De Wolf Andrea Adamo Hardy Munoz Albin Gerhardsson Emil Weckman

Open Class Results (Pirelli riders in bold)

Jett Lawrence Chase Sexton Dylan Ferrandis Ruben Fernandez Calvin Vlaanderen Mattia Guadagnini Jeremy Van Horebeek Harri Kullas Tommy Searle Tom Koch