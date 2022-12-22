Pirelli to continue road race rider program

Pirelli has announced the return of its #PirelliNation road race rider program for the 2023 racing season. Pirelli remains dedicated to the grassroots of the sport, continuing with its motto, “we sell what we race, we race what we sell” and offering all riders the ability to purchase the same race compound tires found on the bikes of their favorite professional riders and World Champions like Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The road race community program ensures racers are the first to know about the latest Pirelli news and are notified of the newest Pirelli products, receive updates on national marketing opportunities and are given access to technical advice and service at select races. Pirelli’s team will also identify and select several candidates who can purchase race compound tires at preferred pricing and be outfitted with Pirelli team-branded gear. Residents of the U.S. are eligible for the program.

Brandon Paasch, #PirelliNation rider, reaches the top step of the podium at the Daytona 200

“It was a great introductory season for the #PirelliNation road race rider program, which saw our brand achieve tons of success,” said Oscar Solis, road race manager, Pirelli. “The Pirelli DIABLO Superbike range, and all race compound tires, are developed alongside our professional riders in the World and National Championships before eventually making their way into the hands of local racers and everyday consumers. This strategy allows Pirelli to continuously work on the development to ensure the latest technology is incorporated into the same tires available at local dealers. This road racing community program has allowed us to strengthen our relationship with racers across the nation and provide them with the education and knowledge necessary to choose the best tire for them to reach success.”

Pirelli’s high-performance DIABLO Superbike lineup offers several different compounds including, SC1, SC2 and SC3 on the front and SCX, SC0, SC1, SC2 and SC3 on the rear. View the complete range of DIABLO Superbike tires on the Pirelli website.

CLICK HERE to submit your application for the 2023 #PirelliNation program. All applications must be submitted by February 28, 2023.