Pirelli and Stefano Mesa set track record at Daytona

Stefano Mesa set the new absolute motorcycle track record at Daytona International Speedway during the American Superbike Racing Association (ASRA) and Championship Cup Series (CCS) event. Mesa beat the previous track record by 1.5 seconds aboard his Tytlers Racing BMW S 1000 RR machine, equipped with Pirelli DIABLO Superbike slick tires.

“What a weekend at Daytona,” Mesa says. “I did not expect to do what we did this weekend by lowering the lap time a full second and a half. Pirelli has done its homework when it comes to racing at the legendary speedway, and that has shown with its success over the past several years here. The level of comfort that I had this weekend was something I had not felt in quite some time. Thank you, Pirelli!”

Stefano Mesa sets the Daytona motorcycle track record with 1.5 seconds to spare over the previous best time. Photo courtesy of Noiseless Productions

The new lap record of 1:44.046 easily surpassed the previous best time of 1:45.538 and relied on the performance of Pirelli’s DIABLO Superbike 120/70 R17 SC2 front and 200/65 R17 development “Daytona spec” rear tires.

“Time and time again, Stefano raises the bar,” says Oscar Solis, senior racing manager, Pirelli. “Track records are typically broken by small margins, especially at a historic track like Daytona, so what Stefano did this weekend was special. Everyone at Pirelli has worked incredibly hard to find the perfect setup, and that really showed today. We can’t wait to carry this momentum into the Daytona 200.”

The weekend served as an early test and preparation for the iconic 2024 Daytona 200, with Mesa and fellow Pirelli rider Shane Narbonne also setting the fastest 600cc times of the weekend with a 1:49.227 and 1:49.282, respectively.