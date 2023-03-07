Polaris reveals the 2024 RZR XP

Polaris has recently released the 2024 RZR XP, redesigned from the ground up to improve durability, comfort and performance.

Stronger than ever before, the Polaris RZR XP chassis provides improved trail agility and rugged durability in rough conditions, showcasing an aggressive style with integrated doors, LED accent lights and an upgraded level of fit and finish. A newly designed, reinforced driveline withstands rough terrain with stronger half shafts, prop shaft and bearings. The RZR XP's Walker Evans Racing Needle Shocks, with 16-position adjustability, provide a plush ride, while a redesigned cockpit improves legroom and line of sight for drivers and passengers. Featuring responsive acceleration due to the all-new ProStar 1000 Gen 2 114-horsepower engine, the RZR XP also provides extra traction through technical terrain via Polaris' fast engaging on-demand All Wheel Drive system.

Polaris has rebuilt the RZR XP with a stronger chassis and all-new ProStar 1000 Gen 2 114-horsepower engine.

"The multi-terrain category is the largest segment in the performance side-by-side industry, and we're proud to deliver an all-new vehicle that's head and shoulders above anything else available today," said Reid Wilson, vice president, Polaris Off Road Recreation. "In 2014, the RZR XP 1000 started it all for multi-terrain sport side-by-sides, and now, we're building upon that legacy – taking what has long been the standard and making it even better in every possible way."

With over 60 all-new accessories, the RZR XP offers engineered customization options for riders who like to navigate the trails or get off the beaten path. Pro Armor will be the only aftermarket brand with a full range of launch-ready accessories like cages, doors, storage, seats, bumpers and more.

Rugged Design

Featuring an all-new rugged design, the 2024 RZR XP is designed to keep riders out with their crew even longer. A stronger, redesigned chassis increases strength and stiffness, providing improved agility, while a redesigned driveline from front to back results in stronger half shafts, prop shaft and bearings.

An integrated front bumper and full-coverage skid plate provide durable protection to the front of the vehicle, the driveline and engine components. The RZR XP also offers toolless access and a removable rear bin for easy maintenance work, while new mounting and ducting create a cooler running CVT that increases belt life.

All-Day Comfort

The RZR XP delivers a smooth ride with optimally tuned shocks and a redesigned cabin. Tuned for customers most used speeds and terrain, the Walker Evans Racing Needle Shocks', available 20.5 inches of usable travel, provide a comfortable ride to keep riders out longer.

Polaris fully maximized seating by adjusting the front seats one-inch lower and 1.5-inches back, resulting in a sportier driving position with increased leg room. By elevating the rear seats by 2 inches, the sight line is improved for rear passengers.

The all-new RZR XP also features full doors, an available roof, new LED lights that illuminate the trails, and new illuminated in-cab switches for easy visibility at night.

To extend the ride across terrains and seasons, the RZR XP accommodates upgraded upper doors with a molded sealing surface between the front and rear doors to keep the heat in and the cold out. Pack all the essentials with RZR's first tonneau cover, which allows riders to turn the entire bed into a storage box. Additional storage upgrades for the RZR XP includes nesting cargo boxes and coolers, as well as in-cab storage bags to keep the essentials close.

Performance

Packing an all-new 999cc, 114-horsepower engine, the RZR XP delivers power to the ground quickly for responsive acceleration from corner to corner.

With fast engaging all-wheel drive and a lower-geared transmission, riders receive extra traction and smooth, responsive power that improves handling through technical terrain. New body styling provides an improved line of sight over the hood, allowing drivers to easily pick their line during technical riding.

Designed with customization in mind, the RZR XP offers six plug-and-play Polaris PULSE ports and is factory prewired throughout the vehicle. An available 900W charging system provides plenty of power to run all electronic accessories added to the machine.

Riders can crank up the volume with a Stage 5 Audio Upgrade from Rockford Fosgate – complete with four 100W speakers and a 12" 400W subwoofer. With a focus on better sealing and visibility for windshield offerings, the RZR XP cage includes a contoured A-pillar for the first time ever and a dash pocket that helps reduce dust intrusion and wind noise. With a flat viewing area and tight seal, the Lock & Ride poly rear panel offers maximum rearward visibility and reduces rear air swirl in the cab.

Shipping to dealers in April, the RZR XP is available in two and four-seat configurations in three trims: Sport, Premium and Ultimate.

RZR XP 1000 Sport:

Starting at $20,999 US MSRP, riders can get into the RZR XP 1000 Sport, featuring in-mold color, 29" Trailmaster X/T, color-matched seats and springs, LED headlights, illuminated in-cab switches and a new digital display.

RZR XP 1000 Premium:

The RZR XP 1000 Premium starts at $22,999 US MSRP, and includes a painted body with premium graphics, 30-inch Trailmaster X/T 2.0, color-matched dash, seats and springs, PMX head unit, a Rockford Fosgate Stage 1 Audio, a poly roof and four-point harnesses.

RZR XP 1000 Ultimate:

Rounding out the lineup is the RZR XP 1000 Ultimate, starting at $25,999 US MSRP. Available with a premium painted body and two premium color and graphics options, RZR XP 1000 Ultimate offers Polaris' industry-leading seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND, a Rockford Fosgate Stage 2 Audio, 900W operating system, along with front and rear LED accent lighting.