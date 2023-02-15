Honda releases 2023 Talon “S” series

American Honda has unveiled the new “S” series for the 2023 Talon family. The “S” series is intended to satisfy the high demand for the sport side-by-sides by increasing inventory availability at Honda Powersports dealers nationwide.

Produced to 2022 model-year specifications, the Talon “S” lineup includes the configuration options offered last year, including the R and X two-seater versions (the former aimed at high-speed rough terrain, the latter excelling at nimble changes of direction), as well as an X four-seater. These three configurations are offered in both standard and FOX Live Valve trim levels, making for a total of six “S” series options, all of which tout comfort-focused enhancements that were applied for the 2022 model year.

2023 Honda Tonic Yellow Pearl Talon 1000RS

In the same announcement, Honda revealed that additional 2023 Talon sport side-by-side versions—more information will be released later this year—will feature significant updates aimed at improving comfort and convenience. Among the changes will be upgrades to suspension, styling, cabin comfort, accessory integration and more.

Non-FOX Live Valve versions will come with new Showa shocks with updated tuning to improve ride comfort and rebound control while maintaining resistance to bottoming. Wheelbase on the R versions will be reduced to allow a tighter turning radius and better maneuverability on tight trails, and a new electric power steering unit will offer better performance in all areas, while also adding a return-to-center function.

Updates to the ignition mapping will smooth the transition from deceleration to acceleration, and the dual-clutch transmission’s Sport mode will also work in low range, helping with aggressive driving or when carrying loads. New full-coverage doors will provide better mud and water protection to the driver and passengers, and will incorporate convenient cup holders and storage pockets.

Stylish new aluminum wheels will have eight pairs of V-spokes, and new Kenda tires with thicker sidewalls will improve resistance to pinch flats. A new ground will also be added at the front of the vehicle to simplify wiring for accessory installation. New colors will be available for all versions as well.

2023 Honda Talon 1000XS Matte Blue Metallic

“In just five years since the Talon family’s introduction, Honda’s sport side-by-sides have grown increasingly popular with customers, resulting in impressive demand,” said Brandon Wilson, manager of Sports & Experiential, American Honda. “We recognize the importance of product availability, and we’re happy to address that goal with the Talon ‘S’ series, which presents a unique opportunity to get more vehicles to our eager customers. At the same time, we continue to refine the platform, and we’re excited to improve the Talons even more for the 2023 model year. The Talon family has always been about enjoying outdoor recreation with family and friends, and these moves should bring that experience to more customers.”

The 2023 Pioneer 1000 family has also updated colors for the new model year. Offering customers a wide range of options to best suit their needs, Honda’s flagship multipurpose side-by-side continues to offer workhorse ability and inspiring performance. The Pioneer 1000 Trail is equipped for fun two-track adventures, while the Pioneer 1000 Forest is outfitted for pursuing other outdoor interests such as hunting or fishing.

2023 Pioneer 1000 Forest Phantom Camo

The Pioneer 1000 Deluxe touts impressive versatility, and the Pioneer 1000 EPS is a great value-focused option. All four trim levels are offered in three-seat and five-seat configurations, the latter featuring Honda’s QuickFlip seating arrangement. (Extending customers’ Pioneer 1000 options even more is the 2023 Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew, a six-seat version introduced last August.)

2023 Talon 1000S Series

Aimed at expanding product availability, the new 2023 “S” series of Honda Talons tout all of the improvements applied to the platform for 2022, including a meter location that maximizes visibility; long shift paddles for easy manual gear changes while steering; good mud protection via seat sealing; optimized ignition timing for smooth transitions from deceleration to acceleration; eye-catching styling; optimized i-4WD and a pre-wired switch panel to facilitate installation of electronic accessories. In addition to these S versions, updated Talons will be offered for the 2023 model year, with details to come later.

Colors

Talon 1000XS: Pearl Orange

Talon 1000XS FOX Live Valve: Matte Blue Metallic

Talon 1000XS-4: Matte Abyss Black

Talon 1000XS-4 FOX Live Valve: Pearl Red

Talon 1000RS: Matte Abyss Black; Pearl Orange

Talon 1000RS FOX Live Valve: Matte Abyss Black; Pearl Red; Tonic Yellow Pearl

MSRP

Talon 1000XS: $20,099

Talon 1000XS FOX Live Valve: $22,299

Talon 1000XS-4: $22,199

Talon 1000XS-4 FOX Live Valve: $24,199

Talon 1000RS: $21,099

Talon 1000RS FOX Live Valve: $23,299

Available

Talon 1000XS: March

Talon 1000XS FOX Live Valve: March

Talon 1000XS-4: February

Talon 1000XS-4 FOX Live Valve: April

Talon 1000RS: February

Talon 1000RS FOX Live Valve: February

2023 Pioneer 1000 Family

With an ever-expanding scope of work, the Pioneer 1000 leads the way when it comes to well-rounded performance. From adventurous trail rides to running job sites and ranches, Honda’s flagship multipurpose side-by-side is remarkably capable of adapting to the task at hand. With seating configurations and trim levels for any application, Honda’s Pioneer 1000 continues to be the king of “works hard, plays hard.” From the sporty Trail and adventure-ready Forest options to the versatile Deluxe and value-focused EPS versions, Honda’s flagship multipurpose side-by-side has something for everyone. Each member of the Pioneer 1000 family is powered by a 999cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine and comes with a high-tech, Honda-exclusive automatic DCT gearbox, while the Trail and Forest versions feature Honda’s i-4WD system (“intelligent four-wheel drive”).

Colors

Pioneer 1000 Trail, Pioneer 1000-5 Trail: Matte Navy Blue; Pearl Orange

Pioneer 1000 Forest, Pioneer 1000-5 Forest: Honda Phantom Camo

Pioneer 1000 Deluxe, Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: Red; Sandstone Beige; Krypton Green

Pioneer 1000 EPS, Pioneer 1000-5 EPS: Red; Black

MSRP

Pioneer 1000 Trail: $20,899

Pioneer 1000-5 Trail: $22,299

Pioneer 1000 Forest: $20,899

Pioneer 1000-5 Forest: $22,299

Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: $18,899

Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: $20,299

Pioneer 1000 EPS: $17,499

Pioneer 1000-5 EPS: $18,899

Available

Pioneer 1000 Trail: February

Pioneer 1000-5 Trail: April

Pioneer 1000 Forest: February

Pioneer 1000-5 Forest: February

Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: February

Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: April

Pioneer 1000 EPS: April

Pioneer 1000-5 EPS: April