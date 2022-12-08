NPA appoints marketing director

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced Kathy Latus as its new director of marketing. Latus has experience and a track record of implementing successful strategies, which makes her an ideal fit for the role that requires expertise in multiple marketing disciplines.

“We are extremely excited to have Kathy join our growing team,” said Ryan Keefe, VP of Marketing. “NPA is constantly evolving in powersports and is expanding into several new industries, including RV, Marine and golf cars. Having someone like Kathy spearhead our marketing efforts is exactly what we need.”

Latus has been around both on-road and off-road powersports for most of her life. Additionally, she has worked in several business-to-business focused marketing positions, giving her the skills needed to be successful. In her role prior to joining NPA, Latus led a team in an adjacent market, creating campaigns and activations for a similar demographic as powersports dealers.

“NPA felt right from the get-go, from the genuine, knowledgeable staff to the vast warehouses of powersports inventory,” Latus said. “I’m excited to work with the NPA team to bring on more dealers in more verticals and ultimately grow the NPA business.”

Latus will work with the NPA marketing team at NPA’s headquarters in San Diego, California.