Yamaha funds damaged trail restoration

Yamaha has announced the $116,000 contribution in grant awards from the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) for the third quarter of 2022. This latest funding cycle showcases Yamaha OAI’s mission to protect, improve and expand access to public land for motorized and outdoor recreation through projects that build, protect and restore access to more than 40,000 acres and 600 miles of trail for motorized recreation.

“Two of the groups funded this quarter, TreadLightly! and the Wenatchee Valley TREAD, will use OAI grants to rehabilitate OHV trails and riding areas that have been shut down following destructive wildfires,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “It is gratifying to deliver essential resources that restore access to public lands for OHV riders to once again enjoy. We encourage those who manage or ride trail systems and riding areas affected by closures and damage due to storms, fires or otherwise, to reach out to us for similar support – Yamaha’s OAI funding can make an immediate impact and even serve to match funds for larger state and federal grants.”

Riding clubs, land stewardship associations and public land managers are encouraged to work together with Yamaha dealers to identify projects and apply for support.

Projects funded in the third quarter 2022 grant cycle include:

• BlueRibbon Coalition (Labyrinth Rims/Gemini Bridges, UT)

• Grand Lake Trail Grooming, Inc. (Grand Lake, CO)

• The Great Outdoors Fund (Beasley Knob OHV Area, GA)

• LANDS Foundation (Imperial Sand Dunes Recreational Area, CA)

• Range Riders ATV Club (Len Hardy Memorial Trail, Itasca County, MN)

• Tread Lightly! (Cinder Hills OHV Area, AZ)

• Wenatchee Valley TREAD (Mad River Trail, Entiat, WA)

The application deadline for consideration in the final funding cycle for 2022 is December 15, 2022. Riding clubs, land stewardship associations and public land managers are encouraged to work together with Yamaha dealers to identify projects and apply for support. Visit YamahaOAI.com for submission guidelines, the Yamaha OAI grant application form, answers to most popular questions about the program and recaps of some typical projects for inspiration.