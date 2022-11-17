Polaris donates $110,000 to nonprofit riding clubs

Polaris has donated $110,000 to off-road, UTV, ATV and snowmobile organizations across the U.S. through its T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program. Awarded twice a year, the fall 2022 grants were awarded to 11 off-road and snowmobile nonprofit organizations to support the development, improvement and expansion of trails, and help to educate riders on safe and responsible riding practices.

“Giving back to local riding clubs through our T.R.A.I.L.S. Grants is one way Polaris helps maintain and create safe and enjoyable riding experiences for all,” said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off Road. “These 11 clubs are critical to helping riders enjoy the outdoors and we are proud to recognize and support their efforts for the off-road and snowmobile communities.”

The 11 organizations were awarded with a $10,000 Polaris T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant. The Fall 2022 T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant recipients are:

Kingfield Quad Runners ATV Club (Kingfield, Maine) Shin Pond Trail Riders (Mt. Chase, Maine) Northern Timber Cruisers (Millinocket, Maine) Robbinston Bushwackers ATV Club (Robbinston, Maine) St. Helen Snowpackers Snowmobile & ORV Club (Saint Helen, Michigan) Snowbirds Snowmobile Club (Emily, Minnesota) The Children's Center Inc. (Bethany, Oklahoma) PEI ATV Federation (Summerside, PEI, Canada) Fulda Snowsliders Inc (Humboldt, SK, Canada) Wenatchee Valley TREAD (Wenatchee, Washington) Barnstormers of Sayner Inc. (Sayner, Wisconsin)

“The Kingfield Quad Runners ATV Club is super excited to be the recipient of the 2022 Fall T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant from Polaris,” said Karyn Varney, club secretary. “This grant will give our club the ability to upgrade a trail that allows riders to connect with trails in the Moosehead Lake Region as well as the Madison Branch Railbed trail recently purchased by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Conservation. Upgrading the trail will give riders in our area the opportunity to explore new areas and trails. It will also allow our club to welcome riders from other areas to come ride on our trails and visit our town and patronize our business members.”

Polaris also awarded 13 grants in its Spring round of grants, donating a total of nearly $230,000 in 2022. Since it was founded in 2006, the program has supported more than 346 off-road and ATV organizations with more than $3 million in grants.

The T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program objectives are to promote safe and responsible riding and to support trail preservation and access. Organizations may use funds from the grant to increase and maintain land access through trail development, maintenance projects, safety and education initiatives and other projects.

“Tread Lightly! completes our trail restoration work in many areas through both federal and state funding,” said Matt Caldwell, executive director of Tread Lightly! and a Spring 2022 T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant recipient. “In some areas, that funding is currently in place. When we received a request for a project on the Kentuck Trail System in the Talladega National Forrest, this was one of the occasions where the funding to complete the project did not exist. We were, however, able to submit an application for support from Polaris through the Polaris T.R.A.I.L.S. Program. With the award of the funding, all the trail restoration and signage work was completed this summer. Without this support from Polaris, it’s likely that the project may not have been completed or at least delayed, while other funding was secured. We are grateful for the support from Polaris that made this and so many other projects possible.”