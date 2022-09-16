Drag Specialties releases September products

Drag Specialties has unveiled a handful of new products for September. Here’s a closer look:

Predator III Extended Reach Seat

The Predator III Extended Reach Seat moves the rider back 1 ½ inches further than the stock seat, for those with a longer inseam. It features a 6 ½ inch tall driver support with unique styling covered in high-quality automotive-grade vinyl.

The molded polyurethane foam provides maximum comfort and has a narrow driver’s cut for better leg clearance. The thermoformed ABS seat base gives the perfect fit while the carpeted bottom and rubber bumpers protect paint. The Predator III Extended Reach seat is available in smooth or double-diamond stitch with black, silver or red thread. Made in the U.S.A. for 97-07 FLHR and 06-07 FLHX models with a suggested retail price of $357.95 – 427.95.

Intake flange kit

The Drag Specialties intake flange kit is made from die cast zinc material with a chrome finish. It Includes two flanges with Nitrile rubber seals and four screws. It will fit 17-22 M-Eight models and replaces OEM #27300086, #27300087and #3275 with a suggested retail price of $35.95.

Rear brake master cylinder assembly

Rear master cylinder assemblies from Drag Specialties come fully assembled and are a direct bolt-on replacement to the stock master cylinder assembly. The assemblies are available with a high-quality chrome or gloss black finish and ensures that rear brake will operate at peak performance with a solid, smooth feel. The rear brake master cylinder assemblies fit 08-22 FLHT/FLHR/FLHX and FLTR models, replacing OEM #41700028 with a suggested retail price of $169.95.

Battery cable kit

The Drag Specialties battery cable kit increases a motorcycles starter performance by supplying maximum battery current to its starter motor. This kit contains all the cables needed to replace OEM cables. The black four-gauge cables are manufactured with pure electrolytic-grade 36-gauge tinned copper strands for maximum current transfer and superior flexibility. All cables are ¼ inch and have terminals. Available for 17-22 FLHT, FLHR, FLHX and FLTR models with a suggested retail price of $59.95.

